For those of us who have been keeping up with the Kardashians for the better part of the last decade, it seems like we know everything there is to know about the famous family. But even the most loyal fans still have one question left unanswered — is O.J. Simpson Khloé Kardashian‘s father?

The rumor goes back to when the family first entered the spotlight, prior to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Long before Kim Kardashian made herself a household name thanks to a sex tape — the Kardashians’ biggest claim to fame was their father’s close friendship with the disgraced football player. In 1994, Robert Kardashian Sr. even came out of retirement to join the legal “dream team” to defend the former Heisman winner while he was on trial for murder.

As Khloé’s fame began to grow, so did people’s suspicions that she wasn’t “fully related” to her siblings Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. People pointed to her height and her blonde hair as hints that she wasn’t biologically her father’s daughter. Since then, fans have sought out just about any way of “proving” she’s not a “real” Kardashian. Keep scrolling for everything that’s been said about Khloé’s biological dad.

The rumors got started when Robert’s ex-wife spoke out about Khloé’s paternity.

In 2013, the Kardashians’ stepmom, Ellen Pierson, came forward and insisted Robert “confessed” that Khloé was not his biological daughter shortly before his 2003 death, though she never identified who the Good American founder’s “real father” is.

Almost immediately after, Kim and Khloé slammed their one-time stepmom for sharing “ridiculous” stories about their family in an effort to make a quick buck. At the time, Ellen exclusively told In Touch, “I am simply stating the facts and the truth — their father’s truth.”

Khloé herself has commented on her paternity — and Ellen’s allegations — but rarely mentions O.J. by name.

“I think the thing that most became overwhelming was when, like, the stuff with one of my dad’s wives. She wanted to come out, like, 10 years later after my dad passed away and said that I’m not his daughter and that he confided in her and blah-say-blah,” she said on an episode of Kocktails With Khloé. “I was like, ‘Listen, you can talk about me and my sisters all you f–king want. Do not talk about my dad!'”

One of the only times she acknowledged the rumors about O.J. was when fans were trolling her following his release from prison. The haters joked about her “daddy coming home,” to which she responded by calling them “a–holes.”

Khloé could’ve gotten definitive answers in 2012 — but suspiciously refused a paternity test.

During a 2012 episode of KUWTK, Kris Jenner looked into getting a DNA test that would’ve proved that Khloé is a “real” Kardashian. Since Robert Sr. obviously would not have been around to be tested, they suggested testing Khloé’s three “full” siblings to see if they were matches with both parents. Khloé, however, refused to participate.

Kris Jenner has stuck by her story — that she wasn’t cheating with O.J.

Kris confessed that she had an affair while married to her first husband — but has always denied that the affair was with O.J. In 2014, she doubled down with her denial when talking about Khloé’s paternity and said that when Khloé was born, she looked “just like” her paternal grandmother, Robert Sr.’s mother.

Even O.J. himself has denied it.

Shortly after his release from prison in 2017, TMZ asked “The Juice” what he thought of Khloé’s pregnancy. He congratulated the then-pregnant starlet but denied being her father, saying, “Trust me, I had nothing to do with it. I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t.”

Two years later, he slammed rumors yet again. “You know this is my first venture into the social media world, and it’s amazing,” O.J. tweeted on Father’s Day in 2019. “Bob Kardashian was like a brother to me,” the former football player said. “He’s a great guy. He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together when they were together.”

“But never — and I want to stress never — in any way, shape or form, have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually,” O.J. stated. “And I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad. Tasteless.”

Despite all the years of denial, Khloé was once open to a paternity test.

O.J.’s lawyer Malcolm Laverge exclusively told In Touch that the Kardashians had reached out, hoping O.J. would submit a DNA paternity test.

“The Kardashians have been trying to get a DNA test from my client for years now,” he claimed at the time. “Several years ago, around 2013, a producer from Keeping Up With the Kardashians called me up and said Kris had given her blessing for the show to have Mr. Simpson do a paternity test with Khloé. It was made clear to me that Khloé was also involved with this.”

He continued, “I was told that having the results of the paternity test shown on TV would be the highest rated Kardashian show of all time. The producers offered me $10,000 if I could convince Mr. Simpson to do it.”

Regardless of biology, Khloé knows who her “real” father is.

Over the years, Khloé has proven to have a sense of humor when it comes to the rumor mill and allegations about her paternity. In October 2016, when a fan asked her why she looked “white” in a picture, she joked, “I don’t know … Some days I’m O.J.’s daughter. Others, I’m Robert’s daughter.”

But at the end of the day, it seems like Khloé knows that the meaning of “family” is more complex than just the people you share DNA with. During the DNA test episode of KUWTK, she told her mom, “Seriously, my dad is Robert Kardashian. My other dad is Bruce Jenner,” who now identifies as Caitlyn Jenner. She later wrote her mom a letter to explain how she felt.

“I don’t need someone to tell me who my family is. I have had the blessing of having two phenomenal fathers,” the mom of one shared. “I don’t need a DNA test to prove who my father is.”