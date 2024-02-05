King Charles Seen With Wife Camilla Attending Church Just 1 Day Before Cancer Announcement [Photos]

King Charles III was spotted attending a church service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate with wife Queen Camilla just one day before his cancer announcement.

The royal couple seemed to be in good spirits as Charles, 75, waved to the crowd before entering the service with Camilla, 76, and the reverend on Sunday, February 4.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” Buckingham Palace announced in a statement the following morning.

