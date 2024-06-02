Where Is McKayla Adkins From Unexpected Now? Updates

Fans of TLC’s Unexpected were introduced to McKayla Adkins during season 1 in 2017, when she was just 16 years old and expecting her first child with then-boyfriend Caelan Morrison. McKayla’s life has changed quite a bit since she was a pregnant teen on the show, but what is she up to today?

Who Is McKayla Adkins From ‘Unexpected’?

McKayla became known as a YouTube vlogger in 2015. As seen on Unexpected season 1, she and Caelan welcomed their first child, a boy named Timothy, in 2017. The former couple moved in together and planned to get married, but they struggled to make the relationship work and broke things off.

McKayla and Caelan had an on and off romance that resulted in their second child, Gracelynn, whom they welcomed in March 2019, as seen on Unexpected season 2. They continued to try to make the relationship work but ultimately decided to call it quits after season 3.

Are McKayla Adkins and Caelan Morrison Still Together?

McKayla and Caelan broke up after Gracelynn’s birth, but she moved on with someone new. In 2021, the Unexpected star married Ethan Tenney, and they welcomed their first child together, a boy, in 2022.

“We’re back and we’re expecting!!!” she announced on Instagram in November 2021. “Excited to announce we’ll be having a baby boy, May 6, 2022 #13weekspregnant.”

The pregnancy came after McKayla experienced a miscarriage in May 2021.

Unfortunately, McKayla confirmed in August 2023 that she and Ethan had split. “It was mutual. You just know when the relationship can’t be recovered,” she responded to a fan on Instagram who asked how she knew it was time to end things with her partner.

Does McKayla Adkins Want More Kids?

After announcing her pregnancy in November 2021, McKayla revealed that she never wanted to “be pregnant again.” She revealed via an Instagram Q&A that she would likely have a hysterectomy after her third child was born or Ethan would have a vasectomy.

“We might consider doing both bc he doesn’t want anymore kids and I don’t want anymore kids so the ultimate [birth control] would to get us both fixed,” she wrote.

If she did decide to have more children, McKayla said she would likely adopt. The reality star later revealed in 2023 that she had a tubal sterilization.

Where Is McKayla Adkins From ‘Unexpected’ Now?

McKayla returned to her YouTube page in April 2024 to give fans an update on where she was in life. She explained that she joined OnlyFans as a way to “provide for my kids” because she was struggling to find another job, and she ended up enjoying her work as a creator on the platform. “I have learned a lot about myself, I’ve learned a lot about other people and I really like getting to know other people on that level,” she said. “I don’t regret my decision.”

The reality star also revealed that she was studying to become a cosmetologist and was “excited” to “have a career where I can fully be myself. I’m an artistic person and I love being able to be myself.”

In addition to being an OnlyFans creator, McKayla frequently updates her TikTok account.