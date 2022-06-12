Season 5 of Unexpected introduced TLC fans to a new couple — Kylen Smith and Jason Korpi. The drama-filled series sets out to document teenage girls on their pregnancy journeys as they adjust to motherhood, new family dynamics and major tension with the father of their children. Keep scrolling to find out if Kylen and Jason are still together!

Who Are Kylen Smith and Jason Korpi?

Kylen and Jason made their debut on season 5 of Unexpected. After initially seeing him on a friend’s Snapchat, Kylen reached out for Jason’s contact information, and the pair started a sexual relationship within days of meeting each other.

Jason described himself as “f—boy,” which he defined to producers as “a person who goes from girl to girl or has multiple girls and just gets as many as you can — it’s like a game.”

“I have this sort of thing where I don’t like condoms, and I don’t use them,” he continued in his confessional alongside Kylen. “Well, you put it on, and then, you took it off,” Kylen retorted. “I’m a professional raw-dogger,” he laughed.

Throughout the season, Jason tried to pressure his young girlfriend into an expensive home birth. While the teen mom was able to have her child in the hospital, Jason blamed her for getting him kicked out during the birth. “Kylen got me kicked out of the hospital because I just really didn’t agree with the epidural and it made me lose it,” the New Hampshire native said in a May 2022 episode. “It’s her fault.”

Are Kylen Smith and Jason Korpi Still Together?

Despite intense criticism, it appears Kylen and Jason are still together. In March 2022, Jason shared a romantic picture of the couple sharing a kiss while on a trip to New York.

The pair clearly rubbed their fellow cast members the wrong way at the reunion. The moms of the season called out Jason for the way he talked to Kylen.

“I’m like holy s—t, she’s like being mistreated,” Lilly Bennett said during the dramatic season 5 tell-all. “And, like, that’s scary for her,” causing Kylen to storm off the stage.

Lilly added, “She’s so brainwashed and it’s so sad.”TLC