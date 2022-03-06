Meet the new mama! Season 5 of the TLC’s hit show Unexpected is returning and fans will be introduced to new cast member, Kaylen Smith.

Unexpected is a show that follows several girls on their teen pregnancy journeys as they struggle to adjust to motherhood, battle tense moments with their parents and family member and deal with drama in their relationships with the fathers of their children.

Kylen is 17 years old from New Hampshire. She is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Jason Korpi. Kylen and Jason welcomed their son, Xavier, in August 2021. However, it seems the drama in her story line stems from Jason’s tense relationship with Kylen’s parents.

“My baby’s having a baby,” Kylen’s dad, Michael, exclaimed in his confessional scene in the trailer posted by TLC via Instagram on February 15.

In another scene, Michael and Kylen’s mom pulled up at her and Jason’s house as Michael complained about losing out on experiencing milestones in his daughter’s pregnancy with his grandson. “I want to see the belly move when it kicks, we’re missing all that cause we don’t get to see her,” Michael, 59, lamented.

He confronted Jason about the lack of visits he gets with Kylen in another scene. “I’m just like an independent person,” Jason said.

“Staying away from your family is not being independent, that’s being a jackass,” Michael hit back.

It looks like it doesn’t take long for Jason and Kylen to clash either. In a tense moment while at the hospital while Kylen was in labor, she begged her boyfriend, “Can you please come here?”

“Will you please not get the epidural?” he asked. “No!” Kylen said, and Jason responded, “Then no.”

Things got so explosive that security was called to Kylen’s delivery room, where they escorted Jason out of the hospital to the parking lot. “It makes me want to cry that I can’t see my kid come into this world,” he told Kylen on the phone from his car.

Kylen and Jason join the rest of the season 5 cast, made up of returning stars Tyra Boisseau and boyfriend Alex Wilson, Tiarra Boisseau and boyfriend Dee Ragland, Taylor Williams and Noah Whitt, Lilly Bennett and fiancé Lawrence Bishop, Jenna Ronan and ex-boyfriend Aden Albright, as well as fellow newcomers Emersyn Potter and boyfriend Mason Ramirez.

Unexpected premieres on TLC Sunday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET.