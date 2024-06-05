Since 2012, fans of My 600-Lb. Life have watched the TLC series’ guests completely transform themselves in powerful weight loss journeys. Julius “JT” Clark was one of the reality show’s heaviest cast members before he lost more than 400 pounds. Though fans only saw JT’s story unfold in one episode, he has continued to share updates on his life on social media.

Who Is Julius ‘JT’ Clark From ‘My 600-Lb. Life’?

JT is a native of Owasso, Oklahoma. He appeared on My 600-Lb. Life during season 8 in 2020. At the time the episode was filmed, JT was 32 years old and weighed 892 pounds before he sought help from the show’s bariatric surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a.k.a. Dr. Now. JT struggled with food addiction, and though he had a girlfriend named Jessica at the start of his weight loss journey, she broke up with him because his addiction was too much for her. JT also had a 100-pound lymphedema mass on his leg, which made it difficult for him to walk.

Dr. Now started JT on a controlled diet in the hospital, which led him to lose 126 pounds. However, he struggled with motivation after Jessica left him. “My biggest concern right now is Julius’ attitude,” Dr. Now said in the episode. “Since Jessica broke up with him, he’s been sulking. But even though this has been a hard time for him, he’s gonna have to whether he really wants to save his life or not because he doesn’t have a lot of time to be on the fence about this.”

With support from JT’s cousin Blair, he underwent weight loss surgery and shed 400 pounds, bringing him down to 491 pounds. With that, Dr. Now told JT he would be able to have a lymphedema mass removal surgery a few months later.

JT was the second-heaviest person to appear on My 600-Lb. Life after season 4’s Sean Milliken, who started at 919 pounds and lost 510 pounds. Sean sadly died in 2019.

Where Is Julius ‘JT’ Clark Now?

JT revealed via Facebook in February 2023 that he was planning to finally have the mass removed. “HEY EVERYONE. I’M NEEDING A RIDE TO HOUSTON TO GET THE MASS REMOVED FROM MY LEG. ANYONE WILLING TO GIVE ME A RIDE TO HOUSTON? YOU WILL BE FULLY COMPENSATED,” he wrote.

He later shared an update that his uncle was driving him to the surgery and added, “It’s finally happening. 15 long years.”

JT has kept a mostly low profile since his time on My 600-Lb. Life. However, in February 2024, he shared on Facebook that he was in a relationship with a woman named Emily Mahan.