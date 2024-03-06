See the Stars of ‘My 600-Lb Life’ After Weight Loss: Chris Parsons, Mark Rutland and More

Since 2012, TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life has documented weight loss stories that have resulted in some amazing before-and-after photos. The series follows participants as they undergo gastric bypass surgery, but once their ​journeys are over, fans are left wondering where they are now.

Every participant on the reality show is assisted by famed bariatric surgeon Dr. Nowzaradan, who helps them set realistic diet and exercise goals. Dr. Now emphasizes that gastric bypass isn’t a magical operation that will deliver lasting results overnight.

“You have to be mentally prepared for it, because it is a life-changing situation,” Season 4 patient Chad Dean told People in 2017. “If you don’t change it, it’s not going to work for you.”

By following and sticking to the game plan of Dr. Now, several patients have been able to kick-start their wellness journey and stay on track long after they appeared on the show.