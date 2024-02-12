Where Is Heidi Montag Now After MTV's 'The Hills'?

Heidi Montag is an actress and TV personality who became a household name in the mid-2000s after she was cast on the MTV reality show The Hills.

The hit series, which also launched the careers of the likes of Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, followed the lives of young adults living luxurious lifestyles in Los Angeles.

Though Heidi’s day-to-day life isn’t filmed for television like it once was, Heidi has remained in the spotlight in the years since her time on the show ended.

Where Is Heidi Montag Now?

Heidi provides regular updates via Instagram about her career ventures, which range from podcast appearances to the release of her own music.

After wrapping their PodcastOne series “Speidi” in November 2021, Heidi and her husband, Spencer Pratt, announced their return to podcasting with “Speidi’s 16th Minute.”

The couple described the new series from The Ringer, which premiered on Spotify in August 2023, as “a MasterClass on being famous” during a July 31, 2023, interview with People.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Stringer

On the podcast, the couple “dive into the stories behind notorious paparazzi photos, reality TV villains, and unexpected celebrities that rose to fame as well as revisiting nostalgic moments cherished by pop culture enthusiasts,” according to Spotify.

In addition to podcasting, Heidi has kept busy releasing music. On January 26, 2024, she released “Touch Me,” a song she said was “from the vault” of her 2010 studio album Superficial.

Although Superficial was met with a cold response from listeners and critics at the time, the album received a second act in 2023.

More than a decade after its initial release, Heidi’s song “I’ll Do It” saw an influx of downloads after it became a viral sound on TikTok in the spring of 2023. Heidi rode the coattails of its unexpected success by releasing the track as a single in May.

In December 2023, Heidi announced that her music had received 37.2 million total streams and 4.1 million listeners on Spotify that year.

How Long Have Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Been Married?

Heidi and Spencer have proved that their relationship can withstand the public scrutiny associated with reality TV fame.

The couple ​has been married since November 2008, and their ceremony was documented on a May 2009 episode of The Hills.

​Despite their tight-knit bond, the two aren’t afraid to take risky career moves at the possible expense of their marriage. During the summer of 2010, the couple filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. However, in September of that year, they called off the divorce and admitted that it was a publicity stunt to boost Heidi’s waning career.

Do Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Have Children?

Heidi and Spencer are the proud parents of two children. They welcomed their first son, Gunner, in October 2017. Heidi gave birth to their second child, a son named Ryker, in November 2022.

It seems that Gunner is interested in following in his mom’s footsteps, as he already has his own Instagram account at his young age. In Gunner’s Instagram bio, his parents call their son the owner of Gunner Stone, their family jewelry company which boasts pieces worth thousands of dollars each.