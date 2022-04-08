The couple that films a show together! Reality TV has led to the end of many relationships, but these twosomes are still going strong, cameras and all.

Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, made their TV debut during season 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which aired in 2011.The Bravo franchise has a reputation for testing even the strongest marriages, but the Gorgas have weathered it all — including a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

In February 2022, the Love Italian Style author exclusively told Us Weekly that the coronavirus quarantine was tough on her and Joe, but they came out of it stronger than ever. “We’re doing great,” the Bravo personality said of her husband, whom she wed in 2004. “The pandemic was a little rough. I think it brought out a lot of our real feelings.”

After talking it out, however, they came to a new understanding of one another. “We’re so much better now,” she explained. “It was probably good for us to talk it through. I didn’t know how he was feeling, and I don’t think he was getting where I was coming from.”

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, who tied the knot in 1996, have anchored the USA reality show Chrisley Knows Best since 2014. “I knew that I was in love with her the moment she walked into my friend’s house: That’s the first night that I met her,” the Georgia native told Us of his wife in February 2022. “And the moment she walked in the room, it’s the only time before and since that anything had ever taken my breath, other than when I walked past a mirror.”

In addition to filming a reality show together, the Chrisleys have embarked on another journey as a duo: weight loss. “I have been a partner with Nutrisystem for several years now, and I am down officially 30 pounds,” Julie told Us in January 2022. “It has been something that has taken time. It has truly been a lifestyle change for me because I love to cook and I love to eat. … When Todd saw the results that I was getting, he decided to join the partner plan with me.”

The family patriarch, for his part, lost nearly 18 pounds after gaining some extra weight during the pandemic-related lockdowns. He credited his wife with helping him stay on track as he took control of his health.

“I think that Julie and I’ve always known we’re better together, but we are better at this weight thing because we have accountability to each other,” Todd told Us at the time. “I think that with the partner plan and with what Nutrisystem put us on that we’ve been very successful with it ‘cause I’ve lost 18 pounds. I’m now actually down two-and-a-half pounds less than when I graduated in 1986.”

