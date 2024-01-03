From ‘The Hills’ to Motherhood! See Heidi Montag’s Transformation Over the Years in Photos

Heidi Montag was a fresh-faced girl from Colorado when she burst onto the scene on MTV’s The Hills in 2006. She’s transformed so much since then and is now a proud wife and mother of two.

The reality star made headlines in 2009 when, at the age of 23, she underwent a whopping 10 cosmetic procedures in one day. It came just before filming was set to begin on the sixth and final season of The Hills and left her unrecognizable from her former self.

In 2019, Heidi admitted to Cosmopolitan, “I was way too young to make such a life-changing decision and was under so much pressure because it was the beginning of comment sections and negativity and hate on the internet…I wish I had waited and not made a decision so young because I have long-term health complications.”

Scroll down to see Heidi Montag’s transformation over the years.