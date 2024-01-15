Fans got to know Heidi Montag when she made her reality TV debut on The Hills, though she has proven to be much more than a reality star over the years. What is her net worth and how does she make money?

What Is Heidi Montag’s Net Worth?

Heidi has an estimated net worth of $300,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Heidi Montag Make Money?

The Colorado native is best known for starring on MTV’s The Hills from May 2006 until July 2010.

While she began the show as Lauren Conrad’s best friend, the duo had a falling out when Heidi began dating her now-husband, Spencer Pratt. She ultimately chose Spencer over Lauren, and their drama became a main storyline on the series until Lauren quit the show during season 5.

Following the end of The Hills, Heidi continued to work in reality TV by appearing on competition shows including I’m a Celebrity … Get Me out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Wife Swap, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 2 and The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition.

Heidi and Spencer reunited with several of their costars from The Hills when they joined the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings. The spinoff aired for two seasons between 2019 and 2021.

How Else Does Heidi Montag Make Money?

In addition to her reality TV career, Heidi has pursued acting and had small roles in the 2011 comedy Just Go with It and 2020 film Assassin 33 A.D.

She is also a singer and released her debut album, Superficial, in January 2010. While Superficial remains her only album, Heidi has released songs including “More Is More,” “Your Love Found Me,” “Body Language,” “Glitter and Glory” and “I’ll Do It.”

Heidi is also a published author alongside her husband. She and Spencer published their debut book, How to Be Famous: Our Guide to Looking the Part, Playing the Press, and Becoming a Tabloid Fixture, in November 2009.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv

The couple clearly loves to work together, as they currently cohost the podcast “Speidi’s 16th Minute.”

Another source of income comes from her partnership with weight loss company Hydroxycut. “I am so excited to be the face of @hydroxycut national ad campaign that you’ll see on TV, social and digital media over the next few months,” she announced via Instagram in January 2024. “My journey with the brand started over the summer, when in a push to ‘look my best self,’ I turned to Hydroxycut and their array of different products, like Gummies, Drink Mixes and Capsules. As part of this effort, I reinvested in my fitness routine, as you’ve probably noticed on my socials.”

Heidi continued, “And, perhaps the biggest challenge as a mom of two young children, made a conscious effort to eat a well-rounded diet. This all paid off when I stepped on the scale in late October down 22 pounds! If you’re willing to put in the effort, Hydroxycut works! It certainly did for me.”