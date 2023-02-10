Down Home DeBoers. Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer landed their own show called Down Home Fab on HGTV after building their custom dream home. But where is Down Home Fab filmed? Keep reading for details on the filming locations, season 2 and more.

Where Is ‘Down Home Fab’ Filmed?

Chelsea and Cole started their design business after building their farmhouse in 2020. Both born and raised in South Dakota, they are raising their four children in their stunning home, surrounded by farm animals and open space.

After their home was complete, they decided to start their own design company before landing their HGTV series. It was only natural that Down Home Fab take place in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the surrounding towns.

“I love just highlighting South Dakota and like our home state,” Chelsea previously told In Touch when asked if future seasons would also take place in the Mt. Rushmore State.

How Did Chelsea Houska Land an HGTV Series?

The MTV alum previously opened up about how she pitched her idea for their show.

“It’s so funny because I like to tell people I totally like slid into HGTV’s DMs,” Chelsea exclusively told In Touch ahead of the January 16 series premiere. “That’s literally how it happened.”

“We were building our house and documenting that process and we were just having so much fun. I was like, wouldn’t it be so cool to be on like HGTV,” she continued. “I just one night – which is so not like me – I just like sent them a message. I was like, ‘It’d be so cool to document this process or whatever.’ I deleted it right away cause I was so embarrassed that I wouldn’t ever say that. But they wrote me back, and then it just went up the ladder.”

Will There Be a ‘Down Home Fab’ Season 2?

HGTV – along with the DeBoers – revealed on February 2 that Down Home Fab was renewed for a second season, just three episodes into season 1.

“I just wanted to get on with you guys to let you know that we have officially greenlit season 2 of Down Home Fab,” a producer is heard telling the couple in a reaction video shared via Instagram.

A visibly emotional Chelsea said, “You guys don’t understand how much this means to us. I have been refreshing the ratings all day because I want to show you guys that we’re doing a good job.”

“It’s a dream come true, it really is,” Cole added. “We’re extremely grateful for this opportunity and we’re gonna work our asses off.”

Who Will Appear in Season 2 of ‘Down Home Fab’?

While little is known of the upcoming season, the couple shared a casting call via their social media profiles highlighting the requirements to meet in order to have your home renovated for Down Home Fab.

“Are you dreaming of taking your home from drab to fab?” the image read. “Must be located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, (and surrounding areas) to apply.”

In addition to location, homeowners must have a minimum renovation budget of $75,000 and three to four spaces “in need of a FABULOUS facelift.”