Farmhouse dreams! Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska has been documenting her and husband Cole DeBoer’s journey building their dream farmhouse in South Dakota — and it’s finally ready to be lived in!

The MTV couple broke ground for their new house in April 2020, and Chelsea’s update in August showed the kitchen cabinets being installed. The home for their now-family-of-six looks super stylish, and the reality babe confessed in March 2020 that it was a special experience building a homestead from the ground up.

“Holy crap. We are so excited for this journey. We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count Pinterest-ing and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow,” Chelsea wrote on Instagram at the time.

The pair announced the starlet’s pregnancy in August, with their third child together. They are already parents to son Watson and daughter Layne. Chelsea also shares daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. In January 2021, Chelsea gave birth to baby No. 4, a daughter named Walker June. Now, they’ll have plenty of space to roam around.

The gorgeous estate sits on an expansive piece of property, which is one of their favorite features. “One of the things we always envisioned for the placement of this house was the view,” Chelsea explained in June 2020 after the home was fitted with a new roof and windows.

“We wanted to be able to see down the tree line and also be able to look out over the pond. I don’t know how they did it, but they lined this baby up PERFECTLY,” she added. “Can’t wait to watch all the wildlife go from the trees to the pond.”

One of the coolest details is the dark color of the outside of their digs. “House is PAINTED,” Chelsea previously gushed on Instagram. “I cannot tell you how many times we went back and forth on what color we wanted to do this house. Go classic with a white farmhouse? Or go bold and go with a black/gray farmhouse?! Well … our hearts said go dark SO DARK WE WENT … AND WE ARE IN LOOOOOOVE.” She revealed later that they are painting the barn the same deep shade.

In February 2021, Chelsea spoke with In Touch to give more updates on her dream home. “I wanted a nice modern home, but I still want it to be comfortable and welcoming. So, that’s kind of what we went for,” she told the publication.

“We have a lot of black in our house, and our house is black on the outside. I’m not afraid of a moody room or a moody moment,” Chelsea added. “I want to keep it simple but cozy … It does look modern, but it doesn’t look like too crispy [and like you] can’t hang out.”

All in all, fans have watched their dream house come together one step at a time.

