New series! Teen Mom 2 alums Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer are returning to television with a new show on HGTV called Farmhouse Fabulous.

The six-episode limited series, which is set to premiere in Spring 2023, will document the former MTV couple launching a full-time renovation and design business to help local families make over their homes.

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” Chelsea, 30, gushed in a press release about her new gig with Cole, 33.

Don’t worry, the show will also feature their four adorable children — Aubree, 12, whom Chelsea shares with ex Adam Lind, son Watson, 5, daughter Layne, 3, and daughter Walker, 13 months.

“We actually start filming next month,” Chelsea teased via her Instagram Stories after announcing their big news. “We have been working so hard on some projects already, and we are just having so much fun and we’re excited! We cannot wait to bring you guys into a new part of our life and a new chapter — to see a different side of us.”

Cole added that viewers will see the “real us,” to which Chelsea added, “Of course, the kids are going to be involved. It’s going to be totally different than what you guys saw with us before.”

The reality TV couple, who wed in 2016, is returning to television two years after quitting MTV. Chelsea appeared on the franchise for over a decade, first rising to fame on 16 & Pregnant before appearing on Teen Mom for 10 seasons.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” Chelsea revealed to her followers in November 2020. At the time, she was pregnant with baby No. 4, Walker, who she gave birth to in January 2021.

The South Dakota native added that she and her family are “forever thankful to MTV and our crew,” who had become like “family” to them over the years. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this,” Chelsea continued. “We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

It was clear just how difficult of a decision walking away from her longtime reality gig was during her last season on Teen Mom 2.

“Something’s been weighing on me the last few months, and I’m finally ready to talk about it on camera,” she admitted during a teaser in December 2020 before sitting down with her hubby. “I’ve really been thinking about it lately, and I just feel like I’m questioning if my time on the show Teen Mom is coming to an end. Thinking about it, it’s definitely not an easy decision. I’ve been doing this since I was 17.”