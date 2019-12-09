Does he have a bachelor pad? Counting On fans have long assumed that the Duggar kids don’t move out of their parent’s home until they’re married, but it appears that Jedidiah Duggar no longer lives there, according to an Instagram post he shared on December 7.

The adult children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar don’t leave home until they’ve found a partner and gotten married — at least, that’s how it’s always been presented on their TLC series. After all, their oldest daughter, Jana Duggar, is still living at home despite being 29 years old. But it seems an exception has been made for Jed, 20, because he shared photos with a few nephews and a niece and wrote, “Having fun with the nieces and nephews!! Since a lot of us don’t live at the ‘big’ house anymore, it’s always a blast when we can get together there!! #holidayevenings #saturdaynight.”

TLC

Of course, there’s a chance that Jed wasn’t including himself when he referred to “us” in that Instagram caption. But consider that when a spokesperson told local NBC-affiliated television station KNWA-TV that “HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation,” (later updated to be a Duggar business instead), Jed was asked about the alleged investigation and he said, “I don’t live there and I am not aware of any investigation.”

Plus, Jed is running for Arkansas State Representative District 89 in Springdale, Arkansas. The Duggar home appears to be located in the 87th district, and Jed is likely living in the district that he’s running in.

Fans in the comments of Jed’s December 7 post were definitely confused by his caption. “Didn’t realize Jed had moved out,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Have you moved out of the big house then @jed_duggar?”

In fact, one Instagram follower had all sorts of questions for the Duggar twin and his famous family. “Do your parents have any guidelines or ‘rules’ about the unmarried adults?” their comment began. “Do they prefer to have the unmarried adults stay in the big house until marriage? Does Jana still live there? Does she still sleep in the little girl’s room? Or has she taken the guest room now? So many questions!” Hey, we’d like to know all of that, too!