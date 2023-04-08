A lot has changed in the life of Mama June: From Not to Hot star June “Mama June” Shannon, and fans are wondering when the mom of four is coming back to TV. Keep reading to learn everything we know about June Shannon’s onscreen return.

When Is Mama June Coming Back to TV?

In February 2023, the Georgia native announced that she and her family were returning to screens for the latest season of Mama June: Family Crisis.

“So who is ready for their favorite tv reality family to come back to our tv,” the long-time reality star shared via her Instagram alongside a teaser clip of the upcoming series. “You will c the wedding this past weekend and a lot more and a lot of surprises this season but A LOT of y’all crying, laughing, yelling and celebrating with us this season, so don’t miss out.”

What Will ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ About?

Mama June: Family Crisis was filmed after Mama June’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird was awarded custody of her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, in July 2022 and will document their new family dynamic.

The series is set to showcase the family as they have their first conversation since the tense legal battle over child support for Alana.

Mama June’s wedding to her new husband, Justin Stroud, was also teased to be shown on the series. It’s clear her daughters aren’t too happy and feel she only wants to work on their relationships since she’s getting married.

Courtesy of June Shannon/Instagram

“You can’t even show up for your own f—king kids and you’re worried about a wedding?” Lauryn is seen discussing with her sister in the clip, shared by Mama June in April 2023. Meanwhile, Alana is seen responding, “I’m not going.”

The trailer’s release came one week after news broke that Mama June’s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The eldest daughter of the TV personality was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January and underwent her first round of chemotherapy the following month.

“[And] this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home, no matter how famous they are,” Alana wrote across a photo of a TMZ article via her Instagram Stories on March 30. “Yes, I’m very famous, but normal sh–t happens to me and my family [and] y’all need to realize that asap.”

When Does ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Premiere?

Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday, May 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.