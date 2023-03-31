Health battle. June “Mama June” Shannon’s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell showed her hair loss after revealing her cancer diagnosis.

Anna, 28, posed with her back to the camera to show that chunks of her hair have fallen out after she underwent her first round of chemotherapy, according to photos shared by TMZ on Friday, March 31. The snapshots were taken on Thursday, March 30, just one day after it was reported that she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

In addition to sharing the new photos, a family source told the outlet that Anna has a “positive outlook” about the situation.

She is prioritizing her health by changing her diet to focus on protein and cut out sugar. Unfortunately, the insider revealed that Anna has been struggling to eat due to the numbness on her tongue.

According to the National Cancer Institute, adrenal carcinoma “is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland.”

Anna reportedly learned about her diagnosis after complaining about stomach aches. She underwent a series of tests and cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung.

Her youngest sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, confirmed her diagnosis via her Instagram Stories on March 30. “[And] this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home, no matter how famous they are,” the TV personality, 17, wrote alongside a screenshot of the TMZ that reported the news earlier that day. “Yes, I’m very famous, but normal sh–t happens to me and my family [and] y’all need to realize that asap.”

Mega Agency

Soon after, June, 43, issued a statement about her eldest daughter’s diagnosis. “This has been a very emotional road for the family but we are sticking together me n justin n Josh are doing everything we can do and to b there for Anna Marie Cardwell and Eldridge Toney and the girls through this journey just pray for all of us especially her girls we appreciate y’all so much [sic],” the Mama June: From Not to Hot star wrote via Facebook.

June shares Anna with her ex David Dunn, while she is also the mother to Jessica Shannon and Lauryn “Pumpkin“ Shannon with ex Michael Anthony Ford. The reality star – who married Justin Stroud in March 2022 – shares Alana with ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

In addition to the support of her mom and sisters, Anna is leaning on her boyfriend, Eldridge, during the difficult time.

She is also the mother to two daughters, Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Michael Cardwell.