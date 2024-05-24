Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly “avoiding” Prince Harry amid Kate’s cancer battle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are keeping their distance from Harry, 39, as they navigate a “deeply pressured and sensitive” time, a royal commentator told GB News on Friday, May 24.

Kate, 42, went public with her cancer diagnosis in March after being absent from the public eye for months following a planned abdominal surgery that January. During that same amount of time, the couple had not seen Harry despite him making two trips to the United Kingdom in 2024.

Harry returned to England in February just one day after the palace announced that his father King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

“I jumped on a plane and went to see him as soon as I could,” the Duke of Sussex told Good Morning America on February 16. “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see him and spend time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Harry made the trip alone without his wife, Meghan Markle, or their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and stayed in his home country for 26 hours before returning to California.

The dad of two made another trip to the U.K. in May but reportedly didn’t even see his father due to his busy schedule this trip. “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” a spokesperson for Harry said in a statement obtained by Page Six on May 7.

Harry reportedly made the trip to attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral, which was held on May 8.

Getty Images

Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained following his and his wife’s decision to step down from their responsibilities as royals in 2020. Following their move to California that year, Harry opened up about negative past experiences he had encountered with members of the royal family in his 2023 bombshell memoir, Spare.

The division between the royals only continues as a source exclusively told In Touch in May that Harry and Meghan found out about Kate’s cancer diagnosis at the same time as everyone else. “He and Meghan [Markle] were completely blindsided by the news,” the insider explained, noting Kate and William, 41, felt Harry “couldn’t be trusted with news this sensitive.”