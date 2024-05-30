Kate Middleton Won’t Attend Trooping the Colour Event

Princess Kate Middleton won’t be attending ​The Colonel’s Review on June 8 ahead of Trooping the Colour as she focuses on her health amid her ongoing cancer treatment. The Colonel’s Review serves as a dress rehearsal for Trooping the Colour and is held the week prior.

In 2023, Kate, 42, was given the honorary title of colonel of the Irish Guard, but this year, the duties will be carried out by someone else in her absence.

“This year General James Bucknall K.C.B., C.V.O will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told NBC News on Thursday, May 30. “On behalf of HRH The Princess of Wales at Colonel’s Review as she continues her recovery.”

King Charles III, who was also diagnosed with cancer in February and ​is currently undergoing treatment, is set to participate in Trooping the Colour. However, this year, he’ll be conducting his review of the troops while seated in a carriage next to Queen Camilla, according to NBC News.

Trooping the Colour is an event that has honored the English sovereign’s birthday for the past 260 years. It’s always held in June, regardless of the monarch’s actual birthday.

“​​Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the Sovereign’s official birthday,” the royal family’s website reads. “The streets are lined with crowds waving flags as the parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade, alongside Members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages. The display closes with an RAF fly-past, watched by Members of the Royal Family from Buckingham Palace balcony.”

On January 17, palace officials announced that the Princess of Wales underwent a planned abdominal surgery the day prior. The statement said that the surgery went well and that Kate would “remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to recover.”

Samir Hussein / Getty Images

After the announcement was made, the public became concerned when months went by and the princess hadn’t been spotted in public. In March 10, an altered image posted from Kate and husband Prince William’s social media accounts fueled rumors that Kate’s health was cause for concern. By the end of the month, Kate made a statement in a video revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer, but she refrained from mentioning the type.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” the princess began in her statement. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

In April, Prince William, 41, revealed that Kate was “doing well” when he visited St. Mary’s Community Hospital. However, earlier this month, on May 21, royal reps provided an update about the princess’ health and her plans to return to work.

“The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” a spokesperson said, per BBC.