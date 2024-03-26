Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William have been by each other’s side for over two decades, after falling in love while in college. Their relationship timeline shows how devoted the couple has been to one another ever since.

Despite a short breakup in the aughts, Kate and William dated for nearly 10 years before tying the knot in a royal wedding telecast around the world on April 29, 2011. The pair has gone on to welcome three children and cherish the family they’ve built while showing each other plenty of love and support.

Upon the death of his father, King Charles III, William will ascend to become King William V, with Kate by his side as the queen consort of England.