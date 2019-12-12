It’s a no-brainer why Jennifer Garner is America’s sweetheart — she is an excellent actress, a doting mom and loves to show her silly side on Instagram, but her net worth is the cherry on top of it all. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 47-year-old is worth a whopping $60 million. Meanwhile, Jen’s ex-husband Ben Affleck makes a little bit more as he is worth $130 million. Even though the Hollywood A-listers are no longer together, it’s safe to say they are not hurting in the money department. Keep scrolling to find out more how Jen makes her money.

What Does Jennifer Make Money Doing?

The brunette beauty — who shares Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with Ben, 47 — first appeared in the television movie, Zoya, in 1995. Then, in 2001, Jen got her big break in Alias — which aired until 2006. When the show first premiered, the mom of three was making $40,000 per episode, but by the finale, she was earning $150,000 per episode, The Daily Mail reported.

Since then, the Texas native has appeared in many movies including 13 Going on 30, Elektra, Juno, Dallas Buyers Club, Love, Simon and many more. Jen has even taken home various awards for her performances including a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, People’s Choice Award and Teen Choice Award for Alias.

What Are Jennifer’s Other Endeavors?

Additionally, the Peppermint star collects cash from endorsements. In 2010, Jen was a spokesperson for Neutrogena and in 2014, she was one for Capital One. The starlet also was in commercials for CoverGirl.

Jennifer also owns production company, Vandalia Films, since 2006, which has produced the 2012 film called Butter.

How She Spend Her Money?

Jen is a philanthropist and is an ambassador for Save the Children — an nonprofit organization that works with children to improve their lives through education, health care, among other things. So, clearly she puts her dolla dolla bills toward good causes.

Jen and Ben’s former house in Pacific Palisades, California, is worth $31.95 million, but Jen purchased a small home in Brentwood for her and her children post-divorce, which cost about $7.9 million. However, in February, it was revealed Jen was renting out a mansion in Pacific Palisades — which sold for $13.86 million — while she waits for her home to be finished with construction.

Jen is so humble, and that is one of the many reasons why we love her!