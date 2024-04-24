Andy Cohen hosts and produces reality shows that highlight the luxe life, so it’s only right that he has a net worth to match! The Bravo superstar has created multiple franchises on the network and he earned a hefty income as he dominated the entertainment world.

What Is Andy Cohen’s Net Worth?

The Watch What Happens Live host has an estimated net worth of $50 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When Did Andy Cohen Launch His Career?

Andy kicked off his journalism career at CBS and was a network employee for 10 years. After becoming a senior producer for CBS’s The Early Show, Andy left to work at the network Trio in 2000. Thereafter, the TV personality was hired at Bravo to bring success to the network – and let’s just say he exceeded expectations.

How Does Andy Cohen Make Money?

After joining the Bravo team in 2005, he created fan-favorite reality shows including the Housewives franchise, Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, and Below Deck. On top of being an executive producer of the series, he also hosts the juicy reunions.

The reality shows on Bravo have dominated television so much, that the network launched an annual BravoCon in 2018 for fans and stars to attend.

“I’m so thrilled that the Housewives are still going strong. I’m so excited that people love Bravo as much as they do, and as much as I do also. It’s great,” Andy told Access Hollywood at BravoCon 2023. “Listen, I owe the Housewives a great debt. We all do – they’ve brought us so much great entertainment. But I personally owe them a great debt. They’ve had a huge influence on me and my career, and I’m forever grateful.”

That said, the convention for Bravoholics was put on pause for 2024 after Andy was hit with defamatory claims by The Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney and former Beverly Hills housewife Brandi Glanville.

“There’s a palpable unease surrounding Andy due to allegations ranging from drug use to sexual harassment,” a source exclusively told In Touch in April 2024. “Most of the hard-working folks at Bravo are convinced the decision to suspend BravoCon is his fault. Despite his pivotal role in Bravo’s success, he is now destroying it!”

Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo?

In April 2024 Andy and his team denied claims that he was leaving the network after and In Touch source alleged that he was in “negotiations” to part ways.

Chatter about Andy’s future at Bravo was in question after Leah claimed he and production pushed her to drink amid her struggle with alcohol. Brandi, on the other hand, claimed that Andy harassed her after allegedly making a sexual joke to her via FaceTime.

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke,” Andy responded via X in February 2024. “That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”