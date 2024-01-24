7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston revealed that she’s returning to work nearly three months after she welcomed her daughter, Leighton Drew Bolden.

“Officially starting back work tomorrow. The past two months and 19 days with our sweet baby girl has been absolutely life changing and nothing but amazing,” Liz, 22, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 22. “Being a mom is the greatest blessing ever.”

Liz – who currently works as a nurse – welcomed baby No. 1 with boyfriend Brice Bolden on November 3, 2023.

Shortly after she announced her return to work, Brice, 25, took to the comments section to praise her as “the best mom ever.” He continued, “Can’t wait to see what the future holds for us and our daughter.”

The couple announced they were expecting their daughter in September 2023 by posing in front of a sign that featured a sonogram and read, “Baby Coming Nov 2023.”

Liz then gave birth just more than one month after the announcement. “The wait is finally over! We’re excited to introduce our baby to the world,” the pair told People at the time, revealing that the newborn weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces.

While the reality star mostly kept her pregnancy journey private, she hasn’t been shy when it comes to gushing about her life with the baby and celebrating their firsts as a family of three.

“Belated Thanksgiving post but we couldn’t be more thankful for these last three weeks with our little Leighton Drew [sic],” Liz and Brice captioned a joint post via Instagram on November 24, 2023. “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Leighton continued to experience milestones when she celebrated her first Christmas with Liz’s parents, Trent and Amber Johnston, and siblings Jonah, 24, Alex, 18, Anna, 23, and Emma, 18.

Liz and Brice began dating in 2018, while many moments from their relationship have been featured on the family’s reality show. The pair took a major step in their relationship when Liz announced her plans to move in with Brice during season 11, which aired in 2022. While Liz was excited about the decision, Amber, 44, admitted she feared that her daughter would get engaged and pregnant before she finished school.

Courtesy of Liz Johnston/Instagram

Despite Amber’s concerns, she and Trent, 47, were fully supportive of Liz and Brent when they announced their pregnancy.

“I’m going to be a Boppa!” Trent happily shared via Instagram at the time. “We are so happy and super excited for the first grand baby.”

Meanwhile, Amber showed her support after Liz gave birth. “We are so PROUD to announce our grand baby is here!!!!” the Johnston matriarch wrote via Instagram at the time.

Amber has continued to prove that she’s embraced life as a grandmother by sharing several adorable photos of Leighton on social media, including a snapshot of the baby when she turned 11 weeks old.