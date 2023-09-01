Many 90 Day Fiancé fans were left feeling concerned about Paul Staehle after his wife, Karine Staehle, revealed on August 31 that he had gone missing in Brazil. While it’s unclear exactly what happened to the Before the 90 Days star at this time, a cryptic post from Karine has her followers wondering if Paul has died.

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Paul Staehle Missing?

Karine took to her Instagram Stories on August 31 to reveal that Paul “went missing last night in Brazil.” She added, “Prayers he is found safe.” The TLC star has not shared if her husband was found at the time of publication.

What Happened to Paul From ‘90 Day Fiance’?

On September 1, Karine reposted on her Stories a series of Facebook Messenger messages allegedly between Paul and his mother, Mary, which were sent to reality TV blogger John Yates and shared on his Instagram account. Paul shared his location and wrote that he “got lost” while traveling alone and “f–ked up bad.” He also asked his mother to contact his friends for help.

“I need a boat to get back,” he wrote.

Mary alleged that she tried to contact Paul’s friends and received no response, as it was past midnight. The last message from Paul appeared to be sent around 1:38 a.m., where he urged his mother to keep trying to contact his friends. Mary then continued to try to reach Paul throughout the morning and afternoon with no response. Two audio calls with no answer, one at 7:18 a.m. and the other at 1:55 p.m., were included in the message exchange.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

The post also included alleged text messages between Mary and two people listed under the names Jaciane Rv and Indaia Cruz. Jaciane wrote that they “could not find [Paul] in the locator” and did not understand why he needed help. Meanwhile, Mary sent several texts to Indaia begging for them to help Paul.

Karine Shared a Cryptic Post That Hinted at Paul’s Death

In addition to reposting the messages, Karine took to her Instagram feed on September 1 to share a tribute video to Paul, including several photos and clips of her husband with their young sons, Pierre and Ethan. The video was set to Kyle Hume’s “If I Would Have Known.”

“If I would have known/ That you wouldn’t be here anymore/ I would have made the moments last a little longer/ ‘Cause now I’m alone/ And you’re just a memory in my mind/ I would have given anything to say goodbye/ If I would have known/ If I would have known, oh,” the lyrics to the song read.

In the caption of the post, Karine wrote with a broken heart emoji, “Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared.” Many fans have speculated that Paul died, but Karine has not confirmed any such news as of publication.

Paul’s Mother Spoke Out After Her Son Went Missing

Paul’s mother, Mary, told In Touch exclusively on September 1 that she is worried about her son amid his disappearance. “I do not know anything as of right now. Still no responses from Paul since very late Wednesday night,” she said on Friday, two days after she heard from her son.

“He was lost and pinged me his location to try and get a friend to help,” Mary told In Touch. “He told me he messed up, was alone, which was really stupid, and his phone was about to die. I sent the three names he gave me urgent messages but it was very late so no replies until next morning. I pray he is OK. And just has no way to communicate. I have to believe that.”