90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle forgives his wife Karine Staehle for their “toxic past” amid their custody battle for their young sons, Ethan and Pierre.

“To clarify some confusion. Karine and myself forgive each other for our past,” Paul, 40, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Friday, June 9. “We understand where we both went wrong. Our children are our utmost priority. Unfortunately because of our toxic past, getting them back together will be impossible.”

In Touch previously confirmed that Paul’s cousin filed a motion on May 22 to obtain permanent custody of Ethan, 4, and Pierre, 15 months. According to the documents viewed by In Touch, their motion was supported by an affidavit submitted by a worker for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and a copy of the motion was sent to Paul, Karine and their legal representation.

While Paul said after consulting with his legal team and CPS, that he and Karine, 27, were “obligated” to get their children “by law,” he claimed his cousin was “demanding termination” of the TLC alum’s legal rights and for them to be “permanently erased” from their children’s lives.

“Karine has been fully compliant and completed everything the judge has asked of her. So alone, she is able to regain custody. Karine has changed her whole life,” the Kentucky native continued. “I will complete everything needed by the courts and regain my 50% custody and we can raise our children in peace in a healthy, not toxic environment.”

In Touch previously confirmed Paul and Karine were “officially back together” as of April 2023, after they initially called it quits in December 2021 when a clip circulated online that showed the pair allegedly involved in a physical fight inside their Kentucky home.

Karine filed a restraining order against her then-estranged husband on December 30, 2021, claiming that she was a victim of rape and domestic violence, according to the legal paperwork. They lost ultimately custody of their sons to CPS in June 2022.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

Since losing their sons, they have been “working as a team” to gain back custody, including fighting a major legal battle with a family member. The Brazil native dropped her former restraining order against Paul in February and Paul revealed Karine’s lawyer was reportedly working on filing “contempt of court charges” against Paul’s family member after his cousin allegedly took his young sons out of the state without the permission of Child Protective Services.

“Shockingly my cousin has taken my kids to Alabama so CPS notified Karine [that] she will no longer get visits because our children are no longer in Kentucky,” Paul claimed via his Instagram Stories on June 5. “My cousin purposely took our kids out of state after a motion was filed for them not to leave Kentucky so Karine could have her visits.”

Paul ​claimed that his cousin was trying to “keep custody and prevent proper reunification of her and our children” and “completely erase Karine from their life.”