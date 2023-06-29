90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Staehle shared an update with fans amid her custody battle with Child Protective Services (CPS) over her sons, Ethan and Pierre.

Karine, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 28, to tell her followers that she’s been “OK.”

“Sometimes I ​don’t want to post about my life ​because some people are crazy,” she said, acknowledging she hadn’t been active on social media. “But I’m happy.”

The TLC personality added that she got her driver’s license and moved her camera to show that she was sitting behind the wheel of her parked car.

“My life is better now,” Karine continued. “I’m be OK. I look sad, but I’m not sad.”

The clip concluded with Karine telling her followers that she was about to drive to a class and wished that everyone had an “amazing day.”

The Brazil native shared the update ​two months after she took a social media hiatus amid her ongoing custody battle with her husband, Paul Staehle, against CPS.

Karine and Paul, 40, made their reality TV debut during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017. After they tied the knot in November 2017, the pair welcomed Pierre in March 2019 and Ethan in February 2021.

The reality stars faced several ups and downs in their relationship, which led to their split in December 2021 after a clip circulated online that showed them allegedly involved in what appeared to be a physical fight inside their Kentucky home.

Karine filed a restraining order against Paul on December 30, 2021, and claimed that she was a victim of rape and domestic violence. In February, In Touch exclusively reported that the mother of two dropped the restraining order.

Paul and Karine’s custody battle with CPS first made headlines in June 2022 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out a missing person alert for Pierre. Their eldest son was believed to be missing because he and Ethan were already in the custody of CPS at the time. Authorities said they thought Pierre, 4, was possibly with Paul at the time of his disappearance. ​Paul returned Pierre days later and he was taken to the same foster family as Ethan, 15 months.

Since they lost custody, Paul and Karine have been working together ​to get their sons back. They even rekindled their romance, with In Touch confirming they were “officially back together” in April.

The pair faced another setback in their custody battle when Paul’s cousin filed a motion in May to obtain permanent custody of their sons. Their motion was supported by an affidavit submitted by a worker for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. A copy of the motion was sent to Paul, Karine and their legal representation, according to the documents viewed by In Touch.