90 Day Fiancé alum Paul Staehle is “OK and alive” just three days after initially being reported missing in Brazil.

“I’m so grateful that he’s OK and alive, but he’s still not in a good situation,” his mother, Mary, confirmed via a YouTube Live interview with blogger John Yates on Sunday, September 3. “He’s still not back out of the woods yet, but I know he’s alive.”

Mary revealed that Paul, 40, was in danger after taking a canoe-type boat out at night to the “wrong place.”

“I think it’s stupid, I don’t know why he would go somewhere at night by himself alone, and [they] said it might’ve been that place everyone was talking about that was so dangerous,” she continued. “And he freaked out and that’s where he said, ‘He screwed up.’ And then he found a way to get back over to this village, so he’s in some remote village, over there somewhere.”

While the villagers had been “good” to Paul, she said he’d been sleeping in a hammock outside and “getting eaten by bugs.”

“I’m hoping the boat picks him up tomorrow,” Mary explained, revealing a friend of Paul’s had called her last night to go look for him. “He’s hoping to get back tomorrow, that’s what he told me.”

Hours later, the dad of two returned to social media with a cryptic post. After scrubbing most of the posts off of his feed, the TLC alum took to his Instagram Stories to repost a video clip from January 2022 that featured his two young sons.

“Treasure every day and every moment with your family and the ones you love,” his caption read. “Especially your children who are the future and your parents who you never know when your last moment together will be. Always part on good terms because if that moment is the last goodbye make it a positive one.”

Paul was first reported missing in Brazil on August 31, after his wife, Karine Stahle, wrote via her Instagram Stories that he “went missing.” “Prayers he is found safe.” Karine then reshared an April 21 post from her feed that included a photo of her praying in a church in another Instagram Stories post.

The next day, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum, 27, reposted a series of Facebook messages reportedly between Paul and Paul’s mother on September 1. After sharing his location, Paul wrote that he “got lost” during a solo excursion and “f–ked up bad.” “I need a boat to get back,” he wrote. Mary proceeded to contact Paul’s overseas friends, with her son’s last message sent around 1:38 a.m. before the contact ceased. Audio calls at 7:18 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. were included in the message exchange, but there was no answer.

The mom of two then raised speculation that Paul had passed away after posting a tribute to him on social media. The video included photos and clips of the couple with their two sons, Pierre, 4, and Ethan, 2. It was set to Kyle Hume’s “If I Would Have Known.”

In the caption of the video, Karine wrote with a broken heart emoji, “Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared.”

Paul’s mom, Mary, shared an exclusive update on her son to In Touch that same day, noting she was worried about Paul.

“I do not know anything as of right now. Still no responses from Paul since very late Wednesday night. He was lost and pinged me his location to try and get a friend to help,” Mary told In Touch on September 1. “He told me he messed up, was alone, which was really stupid, and his phone was about to die. I sent the three names he gave me urgent messages but it was very late so no replies until next morning. I pray he is OK. And just has no way to communicate. I have to believe that.”