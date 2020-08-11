Below Deck’s Hannah Ferrier Responds After Malia White Accuses Her of Having Drugs On Board

In the hot seat. Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier was accused of having drugs aboard the superyacht on the Monday, August 10, episode of the Bravo show.

After bosun Malia White found a pack of Valium, a weed pen and a lighter in Hannah’s possession, she texted a photo of the paraphernalia to Captain Sandy Yawn, writing, “I’m sorry but I have to report this.”

It appears Sandy wasted no time and called Hannah into her office the next morning. As Hannah walked in, Sandy could be heard talking to first mate David, saying “Found this so I just need to do the procedures and the protocol and I want you to be there for the whole thing,” before Hannah’s entrance cut her off.

After sitting the chief stew down, Sandy said, “Hannah, it’s been brought to my attention that you have drugs on board,” before the scene ended on a cliffhanger. From the look on Hannah’s face, she seemed pretty blindsided by what was about to go down.

While the episode left us wanting more and concerned for Hannah’s fate on Below Deck, the yachtie, who is pregnant with her first baby, told her side of the story shortly after the scene aired.

“She went into my cabin AFTER we had the fight about cabin arrangements …Then went through my handbag and took a photo of my prescribed medication and legal CBD and sent it to Sandy,” Hannah wrote on Twitter, explaining her side of the story.

I like Malia’s arranging skills. So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown… #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/9ZpMjVUWVu — Hannah Ferrier (@hannahferrier_) August 11, 2020

In a following tweet, Hannah detailed all the items she had in her possession. “I like Malia’s arranging skills. So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder … And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown … #belowdeckmed,” she wrote alongside the same picture Malia sent to Captain Sandy.

Malia felt it was her “duty” to report the drugs after learning Hannah had them while the chief stew was having a panic attack, she explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I think in that moment when she asked for Valium is when it really hit me that those were the pills that she was taking every night all season,” Malia told the host. “That’s when it became a real serious thing for me.”

It looks like Hannah’s yachting career may come to an end next week.