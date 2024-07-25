Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks‘ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, pleaded for his probation to be terminated early months before he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his current wife, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Apollo, 45, asked the federal judge presiding over his bank fraud case to cut him a break in early 2023.

Phaedra’s ex was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2014 after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in the case accusing him of playing a role in a fraud scheme. He was facing 30 years in prison on the charges.

On top of the prison time, Apollo was sentenced to five years probation. He was released from prison in early 2019.

In early 2023, Apollo filed a motion to end the probation a year before it was scheduled to end.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

In his filing, Apollo argued that since his release he had successfully transitioned back into the community.

He said he initially resided in Pennsylvania after his release but relocated to Atlanta “so he could be closer to his biological children and other mentors who have helped further his successful transition into the community.”

Apollo said he helped coach youth football and volunteered at a local community center.

He pointed out that he had locked down a job on a MTV reality show with his current wife, Sherien Almufti.

Apollo said he had maintained a stable residence with his now-wife.

Further, he said all of his drug tests have been negative and “he has maintained a positive attitude and demeanor.”

His lawyer argued, “Mr. Nida’s compliance with the terms of supervised release and exemplary behavior while on supervision, including his relationship with his family and his career also encourage early termination in this case.”

The motion said, “Mr. Nida has taken advantage of opportunities to better himself and make better life choices, has become a very hard labor worker, and now a television actor who has successfully reintegrated into society. This is clear and cannot be debated.”

He argued he posted no risk to society.

Paras Griffin / Getty

Prosecutors opposed the request. They said his probation officer told them Apollo had been charged with resisting arrest in Miami Beach, Florida, without having requested or received permission to travel to that area ahead of time.

The government said Apollo should serve his full sentence given the complex fraud scheme he had a role in. Further, they said he still owed $1.9 million in restitution.

The judge ended up siding with the government and denied Apollo’s request.

As In Touch first reported, in March, Apollo was arrested for simple assault after his current wife Sherien called police on him.

According to the police report, Apollo and Sherien were fighting over accusations of cheating.

She said he pulled her by the hair and pushed her against a refrigerator. He claimed that he tried to take her phone from her and she balled up onto the ground.

He told officers he took her phone from her and she ran outside to call for help. Apollo said he returned the phone to her. Phaedra’s ex was recently charged with a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. A court date took place last month but records do not indicate if Apollo entered a plea.

Sherien told In Touch, “It was a huge blow out between a married couple that has brought us much closer since then. We have worked through our issues and have been going to couples therapy. The end.”