John Mulaney is a hot favorite to host next year’s Oscars, but his shot could be scrapped by his past demons, a Hollywood insider exclusively tells In Touch.

The comedian presented the award for Best Sound this year at the 96th Academy Awards and nailed it. Following his performance, fans rushed to press the Academy into securing John, 41, for the big job in 2025.

However, Academy members are apparently divided over whether he’s ultimately a good fit.

“John’s got two huge things going for him: the press loves him and he was one of the best received presenters at the Oscars this year,” the insider says. “But the Academy as a whole isn’t quite ready to anoint him just yet.”

The Academy Awards isn’t a stranger to controversy, but they don’t necessarily want to court it, either.

“There’s still a contingent in the organization that sees uncertainty around John, especially since he’s so open about his battles with hard drugs in the recent past.”

In his 2012 comedy special New in Town, John opened up about his struggles with alcoholism and why he got sober. “I used to drink too much, and then I would black out and I would ‘ruin’ parties, or so I’m told,” he joked. “When you do that enough, when you black out drinking and you do crazy things, you kind of become, like, Michael Jackson. Like, any story anyone says about you might be true, and even you don’t know by the end.”

He stated he first got sober in 2005, but more recently checked himself into rehab for alcoholism and cocaine addiction in December 2020.

Charley Gallay/Getty

A source told In Touch at the time that it “was a relief to his wife and family that he checked in [to rehab].” The Chicago native clearly needed professional help to those around him. “John has always been engaged in his sobriety. The relapse got ugly, but it was his choice to go to rehab, which saved his life.”

John checked out of rehab in February 2021 after completing the program. Still, the recovery arc may not be enough to sway Academy veterans, who take a more conservative view of such issues.

“Remember, after ‘The Slap,’ the Oscars seemed like they were almost totally allergic to even the potential for controversy,” the Academy insider tells In Touch. “John needs to stop talking about what a hot mess he is all the time!”

Even if the Big Mouth voice actor kept his shut, ranking members of the Academy still may pass on the crowd favorite to host.

“The other negative in John’s column is his decidedly apolitical voice as a comic. It’s likely that the next Oscars, in Spring 2025, will take place in an extremely politically charged environment,” the insider explains.

“Rubber-stamping John for the hosting job before the landscape in 2025 becomes a little bit clearer” is likely to give the Academy anxiety.

“Maybe then a choice like Jon Stewart makes more sense than a feel-good goofball like John Mulaney.”