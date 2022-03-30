Missing in action? Fans are wondering what happened to Tammy Slaton‘s TikTok after her profile was seemingly deactivated earlier this month.

The reality TV star, 35, is most active on her TikTok page even though she also uses Instagram and has a YouTube channel as well. She had been using TikTok to share updates with fans on her weight loss journey and her life after the season 3 finale of her show, 1000-Lb. Sisters, aired in January.

Shortly after Tammy shared a TikTok on March 21, her account was seemingly deactivated. It has since returned, but Tammy no longer has a profile photo or a bio and she hasn’t posted to the account since then.

On March 24, a spokesperson for TikTok explained the reason for Tammy’s TikTok being taken down. “The account in question was wrongly removed and has now been reinstated,” according to a statement obtained by Metro. “We are open about the fact that we don’t always get every decision right, which is why we continue to invest at scale in our safety operations.”

The Dixon, Kentucky native made her TLC debut alongside her sister, Amy Halterman (née Slaton), on season 1 of their hit show in January 2020. The show set out to document the sisters’ weight loss journeys as they made a pact to help each other and support each other to reach their goal of being approved for weight loss surgery from their surgeon, Dr. Charles Procter, Jr. Amy, 34, was approved for gastric bypass surgery in 2019 and has lost more than 100 pounds since then.

Unfortunately, Tammy struggled with her weight loss and has yet to be approved for surgery. After spending three seasons trying to reach her goals, she finally reached a turning point at the end of season 3 and decided to take her weight loss journey seriously. She entered a nursing rehab where she sought treatment for her food addiction in a program that helped her kickstart her weight loss.

At the end of the season 3 finale, Tammy’s brother Chris Combs shared an update on her progress. “She’s lost 100 [pounds] — I think she told me 115 pounds in total — in 30 days,” Chris, 41, shared in a confessional. “I’m overjoyed that’s she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks.”

On March 10, Tammy shared an update on whether the show will be coming back for another season. “When is season 4 coming out of 1000.-Lb Sisters? I can’t wait to watch it! I love seeing your guys’ journey :),” the follower wrote in the comments of one of her TikToks. Tammy replied via TikTok, “We haven’t started filming for season 4 yet. It’s going to be quite a while before it airs.”