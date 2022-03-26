Called out! Pregnant 1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Halterman (née Slaton) clapped back at mom-shamers for accusing her exposing her baby boy, Gage, to a dirty environment.

“Not a toilet bowl brush,” the TLC personality, 34, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Friday, March 25. “[It’s] literally a marshmallow on a stick from a campfire toy set!!! Wow.”

In the first image, her 1-year-old son sat on the floor of her living room with a blue pacifier in his mouth, as an object that some followers mistook for a toilet brush and an opened Amazon Prime box sat in the background. In the next shot, Amy zoomed in on the object to clarify what it was, whereas her third photo revealed the original toy set she cited, which featured the faux marshmallow on a stick, a second one that appeared burned for a woodsy effect and a fake wooden fire.

Six days prior, Amy had uploaded a separate gallery of Gage, with the first photo featuring him looking through a rainbow baby abacus and the second snap being the one she reshared of him sitting down. Upon noticing the marshmallow prop and cluttered floor, a few commenters slammed the pregnant mama for what appeared to be an unclean place.

“Amy, you have your own home. You should keep it clean for your son,” one follower wrote under her Sunday, March 20, post. “‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’ as they say.”

Although a few fans came to the TLC personality’s defense, other trolls didn’t hold back in calling her out. “It’s very dirty. Just look at the table and floor,” another added. “I hope you’re keeping this house clean. Zoomed in and don’t [sic] look great!!!”

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram

The crude social media remarks comes more than two weeks after Amy’s sister, Tammy Slaton, gave viewers an update on season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“We haven’t started filming for season 4 yet. It’s going to be quite a while before it airs,” Tammy, 35, commented in response to a fan’s question via Instagram on March 10.

Since Amy is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Michael Halterman, she previously explained to The Sun why working on the reality show would be strenuous for her.

“I’ve been on the show for three years. At first, it was easy, but now that I have Gage it’s, like, he doesn’t want me out of his sight,” she said on February 2. “I feel like I’m being a bad mom when I’m at work. He’s always at Granny’s when we’re filming and stuff. I feel like I’m losing valuable time.”

Amy emphasized that shooting the series while pregnant would be difficult but mentioned if “they cut down [her] hours, [she’d] probably be fine.”

“Last season, I was working every day for weeks, plus renovating a house, plus Gage, plus Tammy, plus my mom,” she added. “It was just a lot last year and I can’t do it … I can’t discuss how much I get paid, but that’s my main job, and posting videos on YouTube.”

Aside from her hesitation to return for a fourth season, Amy gave her fans an enthusiastic update about her pregnancy journey via Instagram on Monday, March 21.

“23 week[s]. 15 more week[s],” she captioned her post. “I’m starting to be uncomfortable!!”