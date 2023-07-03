Setting the record straight. 90 Day Fiancé star Cleo explained that she is ​Italian while making her TV debut. However, many fans have wondered if she is actually from Italy due to her accent. After receiving tons of comments and questions about her accent, Cleo took to her YouTube channel to address speculation and confirm where she’s really from. Keep scrolling to learn about Cleo’s accent, ​her ​ethnicity and more.

Where Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Cleo From?

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star currently resides in London, England, though has said she’s originally from Italy.

What Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Cleo Said About Her Accent?

Cleo, who is the first trans woman on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, set the record straight about her accent in a YouTube video posted on July 2.

As she applied makeup, the TV personality admitted she didn’t expect viewers to question her accent and said the speculation regarding if she’s Italian is “really weird.”

“I do get why some people may find my accent a little weird or it just doesn’t sound like an Italian,” Cleo began. “Like what you’re used to when it comes to an Italian accent and what people sound like in the movies.”

After noting that she currently lives in London, the TLC personality explained that many people in the city have “varying accents” because “there are so many different ethnicities and so many different nationalities people coming from all over.”

“So when you learn English while living in London, it’s not going to be, I guess, the same as if you were learning English while living in a small American town,” Cleo continued. “London is really unique in the fact that there’s people from literally everywhere.”

The reality star explained that Italian is her first language, though her accent started to feel less “natural” when she was learning to speak English.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Cleo Learn to Speak English?

Cleo – who is open about ​having autism – explained that she mostly learned how to speak English through the media and music.

“I didn’t have, like, a classic kind of, like, way of learning English like most people in Italy or other countries would learn English through, you know, their schools or, you know, doing an evening course or whatever,” she continued.

Because she learned English from watching TV, she said she was exposed to the language by hearing actors speak with many accents including British, Australian and American.

“So when learning English through media, you get a variety of accents that you from,” she noted.

TLC

Does ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Cleo’s Autism Affect Her Speech?

She added that her autism makes her speak with a “very unique tone and manner of speech.”

“Sometimes we have stilted speech,” Cleo continued, explaining that sometimes she sounds “rigid” while trying to express herself.

Additionally, she said that many people with autism have accents that “different from other people around us and the people we were raised by.”

“That is literally a diagnostic criteria for autism,” Cleo noted.