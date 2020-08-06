What exactly went down during 90 Day Fiancé star Tim Clarkson’s cheating scandal? In the first episode of The Other Way, he explained to fans that he and girlfriend Melyza Zeta were working through a rough patch. Though they’d been together for years and she was planning to move to the United States to be with him, they had to reenvision their future after he had an affair. Get the details below on what happened between the couple below.

Tim hooked up with a coworker.

While the couple was still dating from separate continents, Tim, 34, admitted he strayed. “Last year, the distance between me and Melyza at that time was very difficult. I felt lonely,” he explained to cameras during his series debut. “The girl that I ultimately cheated with was a coworker.”

The employees started talking during work, and one thing eventually led to another. “It just started off as casual conversation,” he admitted. “It got to the point where we did have a [full-on] intimate sexual encounter.”

He’s working to win back Melyza’s trust.

Now that the couple’s dark secrets are out in the open, Tim is doing everything he can to make it up to his girlfriend — including moving to Colombia. After she decided she no longer felt comfortable leaving her family and support system behind to start a new life in Texas when she didn’t know if she could trust her boyfriend, Tim decided he would be willing to move instead.

“It’s not [necessarily] to make up for [cheating],” he said when he told his friends about his move. “If I’m ever going to gain her trust back, this is something I’ve got to do to prove my commitment to her, and it’s going to be a long road,” he explained. “But she’s worth it.”

But while Melyza has forgiven Tim, she hasn’t forgotten.

During the July 20 episode of the show, she admitted she felt like her relationship was “contaminated” by her boyfriend’s mistake. “We were very committed to each other, I definitely saw myself getting married to him and I saw myself having kids with him,” she said. “I never in a million years thought that he was the kind of person who cheats ever, ever. The pain that I was going through like, completely consumed me.”

Courtesy Tim Clarkson/Instagram

However, she’s not ready to give up on their relationship. “I was just angry and upset, but I love him, I have been with him for years now. So, he kind of deserves a second chance,” Melyza told cameras. “It’s going to be a long road for Tim to restore trust and in his case, to prove [to] me that he’s actually changing. … I am hopeful for us, but I have to protect myself because pretty much anything could separate us at this point.”

Tim also knows he has a long way to go. “There’s no way that I expect her to trust me or believe me again, but everything that I’m doing right now, I’m genuine about,” he said. “I genuinely want to do all of the right things to redeem myself and to just deserve her again. … I really hope I get it right.”