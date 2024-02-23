Wendy Williams is best known for hosting her own TV show beginning in 2008, and she racked up quite the fortune leading up to the show’s cancellation in 2022. However, she experienced major financial troubles in recent years that caused her net worth to drastically drop. What is Wendy’s net worth, how does she make a living and more?

What Is Wendy Williams’ Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wendy’s current estimated net worth is $500,000. The number is a drastic drop – $39,500 million to be exact – from her $40 million net worth in 2020.

However, it is unclear if the current net worth is entirely accurate as Wendy is currently under guardianship and her exact financials are not available

How Does Wendy Williams Make Money?

Back when she hosted The Wendy Williams Show, she was believed to make $10 million a year. Just for the record, that’s about $55,000 per each episode.

However, a divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter likely set back Wendy a pretty penny. In April 2019, Celebrity Net Worth approximated her net worth was more like $60 million and estimated Kevin’s own fortune was around $7.5 million. In the year since, that number has risen to $10 million, suggesting Wendy probably had to pay out. But considering the split lift her free to pursue new romantic interests, she’s probably not too worried about that missing $20 million.

It doesn’t hurt that the TV host has built up an enthusiastic fan base who rallied around her when the news broke that she left her husband in 2019. “YASSSSSSSSSS!!!! Wendy Williams FINALLY filed for divorce from that parasite of a ‘husband,'” one person wrote on Twitter. Another added, “Wendy Williams files for divorce!!! I never celebrate failed marriages and the demise of people’s love, but y’all know I wanted this so bad.”

What Money Troubles Does Wendy Williams Have?

Wendy’s money troubles became public knowledge in January 2022 when Wells Fargo successfully petitioned a New York court to have the talk show host placed under a temporary financial guardianship. At the time, the bank claimed that the New Jersey native was at risk of financial exploitation due to cognitive issues.

What Health Problems Does Wendy Williams Have?

After The Wendy Williams Show was canceled, many fans wondered if she was OK when she started exhibiting strange behavior. Two years later, Wendy’s team revealed she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and dementia in a statement released in February 2024.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

“On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health,” the statement began. “As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.”

Her team shared that Wendy had trouble processing information and communicating in recent years, while they learned the diagnosis in 2023. “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed,” the statement shared. “She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”