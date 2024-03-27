Wendy Williams is sidelined after being diagnosed last year with frontotemporal dementia — but the former daytime talk show host still managed to bring in major cash from a recent Lifetime docuseries showcasing her mental and physical decline.

The former Wendy Williams Show host, 59, was promised $100,000 per episode of the four-part show, according to a leaked 18-page contract, as well as another $1,000 daily stipend for hiring a team to glam her up for Where Is Wendy Williams?, which aired last month.

“Producer shall pay Artist a fee of One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) per shoot day,” the contract reads in part, “as a reimbursement for all of Artist’s and Artist’s associate’s hair and makeup.”

A judge allowed the show to air in February despite an uproar over whether the media maven was being taken advantage of. Still, it’s not all profit for the TV personality. The minus side of her balance sheet reportedly features a federal lien over more than $500,000 in unpaid taxes — and the luxury New York City condo she bought for $4.5 million in 2021 is also now under a lien!

Despite claims the former radio DJ was “exploited” in the docuseries, her brother, Tommy Williams, recently told In Touch he didn’t think that was the case.

“I believe it was the situation that’s being exploited and if sharing Wendy’s situation is opening things up, well, then that’s the delivery and intention,” Tommy said, noting that there has been a “substantial amount of improvement” in his sister since filming wrapped.

“The documentary trailed off, I believe, sometime about almost a year ago, so you figure a year more of being under watch, whatever that watch is,” he told In Touch. “We can have her under watch down here [in Miami]. There are plenty of facilities.”