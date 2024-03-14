Wendy Williams is reportedly facing a federal tax lien for more than $500,000 in unpaid taxes, according to TMZ.

The talk show host, 59, was hit with a lien on her New York City condo, which she purchased in 2021 for $4.5 million, according to court documents obtained by the publication. Williams reportedly failed to pay $568,451.57 in federal taxes in 2019 and 2021.

The government generated the lien in January, and it was recorded with the New York City Department of Finance in February, per TMZ.

Williams has experienced financial struggles since The Wendy Williams Show’s cancelation in June 2022. The TV personality — who went from having a $40 million net worth in 2020 to an estimated $500,000 net worth in 2024 — was placed under a financial guardianship in February 2022 amid her ongoing health battle. At the time, her financial advisor declared that Williams was of “unsound mind,” causing her bank, Wells Fargo, to freeze her accounts. Williams’ guardian was later revealed as Sabrina Morrissey, an attorney and guardianship professional.

The former radio host’s money woes were explored in Lifetime’s docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams?, which aired on February 24 and February 25. Williams herself declared in the two-part series that she “had no money” and no access to her finances.

“And let me tell you something. If it happens to me, it can happen to you,” she warned.

Williams’ guardianship has caused her to become a completely different person, a source exclusively told In Touch on February 14. “It’s sad. Wendy went from being his outspoken, lively character, ready to take on the world, to becoming a shell of the person she once was,” the insider said.

In addition to dealing with financial issues, Williams has been battling primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. She was quietly diagnosed in 2023, and her team revealed the news in a press release on February 22 ahead of Lifetime’s docuseries.

“On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health,” the statement began. “As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.”

Williams’ team continued, “Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”

Williams entered an unknown health facility to treat her cognitive issues after she received her diagnosis. Her brother, Tommy Williams, exclusively told In Touch on March 6 that she’s had a “substantial amount of improvement.”

“I’d like to start by seeing her come home and being with her dad and family,” he said of his hopes for his sister. “I’m hoping my words are helping in bringing light to what’s going on.”