Wendy Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams, reacts to claims that the Where Is Wendy Williams? docuseries “exploited” her during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“I don’t think it was Wendy that was exploited,” Tommy tells In Touch about the docuseries, which aired on Lifetime on February 24 and February 25. “I believe it was the situation that’s being exploited and if sharing Wendy’s situation is opening things up, well, then that’s the delivery and intention.”

He adds that “the whole intent was to open things up.”

The docuseries caught up with Wendy, 59, after she left the spotlight following The Wendy Williams Show’s cancellation in 2022. Wendy’s team revealed she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023 on February 22, which was just two days before the docuseries premiered.

“As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health,” her team announced in the statement. “Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”

Wendy shared her own statement regarding her diagnosis one day later. “I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming,” the New Jersey native wrote at the time. “The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

In addition to dissecting her health troubles, the docuseries also shared insight into Wendy’s alcohol abuse.

However, Tommy insists that there has been a “substantial amount of improvement” in his sister since they wrapped filming the docuseries. “The documentary trailed off, I believe, sometime about almost a year ago, so you figure a year more of being under watch, whatever that watch is,” he tells In Touch. “We can have her under watch down here [in Miami]. There are plenty of facilities.”

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Tommy explains that Wendy has “family and support and love” in Miami, which can “help repair” her “broken and heavy heart.”

“We have that medicine that those places won’t be able to supply her with,” he continues, referencing the unknown facility Wendy is currently residing at. “And not only that, we also have places down here that could do the same thing as whatever is going on up there and that’s the travesty of it all.”

Fans can continue to keep up with Wendy’s brother on his YouTube Channel, The Tommy Williams Show.