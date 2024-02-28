Wendy Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams, shared an update about her health after she concluded filming on the Lifetime docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams Now?

“When I speak to Wendy she sounds fine. Wendy has improved,” Tommy told Us Weekly in an interview published on Wednesday, February 28. “I know my sister from where she was to where she is now, and she has a substantial amount of improvement. It’s dialogue and conversation, topics, content, speech pattern, everything.”

Tommy added that Wendy, 59, hasn’t exhibited “past behaviors” that were featured in the docuseries, which premiered its first episode on February 24. “The past was obvious. We saw it,” he explained. “She was in a worse state, and the [documentary] movie depicted it. Now [she is in] a different state.”

“There’s no visual [yet] on Wendy moving her lips on her own growth and development,” Tommy continued about his sister’s condition. “I was hoping she would come out and speak and would settle a lot of the chatter. It’s not, ‘Oh, my God.’ That’s not what I have experienced. I have experienced growth. There is some comeback.”

Tommy concluded that he hopes Wendy “will be seen and address the public on her own so people can see how she is now.” He stated, “I am proud of her development and I think it can change the narrative. I think Wendy can come all the way back. Her story is inspirational. Her story is one to share and it’s impactful.”

The docuseries follows Wendy’s ongoing health and legal battles, and was filmed before she was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Fans grew concerned about Wendy’s health when she began acting strangely when The Wendy Williams Show was canceled in 2022. She later learned his diagnosis the following year.

“On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health,” her team revealed in a statement on February 22. “As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.”

Wendy – who is currently living at an unknown facility – broke her silence about the diagnosis one day later. “I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming,” she said in a statement on February 23. “The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

The New Jersey native then gave a shout out to those whose stories and experiences with FTD have gone unnoticed. “I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD,” she concluded.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Fans got a glimpse into Wendy’s health problems in the docuseries, while her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., explained that her problems likely stemmed from drinking. “[Doctors] basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain,” Kevin, 23, explained during the February 25 episode. “So, I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia.”

Alcohol-related dementia is a “type of cognitive impairment that occurs as a result of heavy alcohol consumption over a long period,” according to Healthline. Excessive alcohol intake can cause brain damage that affects one’s ability to complete daily tasks.