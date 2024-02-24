Wendy Williams had fans concerned for years over her health and wellbeing, but it looks like they should be worried about her finances, too. Amid the news that the former talk show host is battling dementia and aphasia, concerned supporters want to know more about her money and if Wendy is actually broke.

Is Wendy Williams Broke?

In a manner of speaking, yes. Wendy is said to have a net worth of $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth, as of February 2024. This may sound like a fair amount of money, but Wendy had a net worth of $40 million in 2020 and was making $55,000 per episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

What Happened to Wendy Williams’ Money?

Wendy enjoyed 13 seasons of The Wendy Williams Show, her stardom significantly boosting her income. However, the last arc of the show was clouded in controversy, as Wendy’s health and suspected addiction were said to be deciding factors in her departure from the hosting couch.

The Wendy Williams Show ended in June 2022, and by October 2022, Wendy’s team confirmed that she had entered rehab. Not only this, but she was placed under a financial guardianship after a New York judge placed an authority over her money, the result of a dispute between her and Wells Fargo.

La’Shawn Thomas, Wendy’s attorney, alleged that the talk show host had petitioned the bank to help her access her account information and statements, as there was suspicion that there was misconduct on behalf of her financial advisor. However, Wells Fargo didn’t budge, and instead petitioned to have a guardian placed over Wendy’s accounts as she was an “incapacitated person” and a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

Thomas later told The Hollywood Reporter, “Wendy doesn’t agree with a financial guardian being appointed. If it’s the court’s intention to have one appointed over her affairs for the long haul, she definitely isn’t going to accept that.”

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

After much time, it was reported by multiple outlets that the guardian in question is Sabrina Morrissey, an attorney and guardianship professional.

What Has Wendy Williams Said About Being Broke?

In the trailer for his Lifetime documentary titled Where Is Wendy Williams? the former daytime queen addressed the lack of money at her disposal.

“I have no money,” Wendy said, indicating that she still does not have access to her finances. “And let me tell you something. If it happens to me, it can happen to you.”

Her words were a sharp departure from her admission to the New York Post in 2022, where she recounted watching the finale of her show – hosted by Sherri Shepherd – in her apartment.

“Maybe I’ll go back on TV. Perhaps, I don’t know,” Wendy said at the time. “I’ve got so much money, I can do anything I want or nothing at all.”