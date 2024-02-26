The Wendy Williams Show producer Suzanne Bass said that Wendy Williams’ return to TV seems unlikely after she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

“Since Wendy’s been off the air, there’s been a huge void in both daytime TV and pop culture,” Bass told People in an interview published on February 24. “I think there’s always been a glimmer of hope for a comeback for her, but since this diagnosis, that seems impossible. It makes me very sad.”

Bass continued, “I do know it takes time to diagnose conditions like this. I’m saddened by it all. Because people are constantly saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if Wendy makes a comeback?’ I’m more sad about her health, not that she can’t make a comeback. To have this sort of diagnosis, there’s some finality to it.”

Wendy, 59, left The Wendy Williams Show in 2021 due to her ongoing health issues, including her Graves’ disease and a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Several guest hosts filled in for the TV personality until she was able to return. However, the talk show was suddenly canceled in 2022 after 13 reasons.

After her exit from her talk show, Wendy left the spotlight for two years. The events of those two years, including The Wendy Williams Show’s cancelation, her health battle and her financial struggles, were documented in Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams? docuseries, which aired on February 24 and 25.

Days before the documentary’s premiere, Wendy’s team announced that she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

“On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health,” a press release on February 22 read. “As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.”

The statement continued, “Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”

Her team asked for “understanding and compassion” and reassured fans that Wendy was “still able to do many things for herself.”

Wendy broke her silence regarding her diagnosis one day later, expressing her “immense gratitude” for the support she received.

“Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming,” Wendy wrote in a statement. “The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

She added that she hoped “others with FTD” could “benefit” from her “story.”

“I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD,” Wendy added. “I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”