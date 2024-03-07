Wendy Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams, shared where the talk show host’s relationship with son Kevin Hunter Jr. stands amid her health battle, telling In Touch exclusively that her “displacement” while she receives treatment is causing a strain.

“She loves her son more than anything and so their relationship was fantastic in their whole hearts. But it’s not good with respect to how they would like to spend time but can’t spend time,” Tommy says of Kevin Jr., 23, and Wendy, 59, who is currently receiving treatment for her aphasia and dementia at an unknown facility.

Tommy continues, “That’s unnerving and displacement is horrible. Who are you mad at? You’re just mad. I get angry all the time because I just can’t see my sister.”

Wendy shares Kevin Jr. with ex-husband Kevin Hunter. The two tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed their son in August 2000. Wendy ultimately filed for divorce in 2019, and the split was finalized in 2020.

Wendy and her son were close throughout his childhood, with Kevin Jr. often attending events alongside his mom. Their relationship remained intact during Wendy and Kevin’s split, as she explained in September 2019 that their son “only wants to see me and his dad happy.”

On February 22, Wendy’s team revealed that she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

“As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health,” their statement read. “Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”

Kevin Jr. advocated for his mom in Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams? docuseries, which was filmed over the two years following Wendy’s 2021 exit from The Wendy Williams Show. Cameras captured the unexpected cancellation of the talk show in 2022, as well as Wendy’s financial guardianship and her health battle. Kevin Jr. expressed concern that his mother’s guardian wasn’t “doing a good job” of “protecting” her. Additionally, he provided more insight into Wendy’s dementia diagnosis.

“[Doctors] basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain,” Kevin Jr., who was an executive producer on the doc, revealed. “So, I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia.”

Fans can keep up with Tommy on his YouTube channel, The Tommy Williams Show.