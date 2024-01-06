Ever since splitting in October 2023, the more Welcome to Plathville‘s Olivia Plath has discussed her personal beliefs, the more apparent it has become she and estranged husband Ethan Plath were no longer compatible, especially when it came to politics.

Olivia, 25, shared how she’s become far more progressive in her political beliefs, which now run completely opposite to those of ​Ethan, 25, during an appearance on the “Pink Shade” podcast on December 21, 2023.

“I was raised that way and I didn’t have autonomy, so I’m obviously gonna have an issue with it. But at the end of the day, like if that’s how Ethan wants to live, that’s how Ethan wants to live. And I think I was in denial for a long time, and I always told him like, look, we’re night and day when it comes to politics,” Olivia revealed.

Like Ethan, Olivia was raised in a conservative Christian environment. She was home schooled along with her nine siblings on a farm in rural Virginia. However, she’s now on the opposite side of the political spectrum as her ex.

“I would consider myself very open-minded and progressive. I would consider myself an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. I would consider myself, you know, pro education. I would consider myself more democratic or liberal, and that was starkly different from him. And I think I was in denial for a long time,” the reality star explained about her beliefs.

Despite her changing views, “I always said, we can believe different things and make it work. Our kids will see different options of what to believe…” Olivia confessed.

Sadly, Ethan made it clear that their differences were becoming a big obstacle. When the mid-season preview for Welcome to Plathville the dropped in October 2023, he asked Olivia, “Why are you this way now? You weren’t this way before.”

Olivia was seen telling a friend, “He wants kids … But not — not with me. He doesn’t want a kid that thinks what I think.”

Later in a joint confessional, Ethan told his then-wife, “I am not tolerant of some of the beliefs you have, and you are not tolerant of some of the beliefs I have.”

On the podcast, Olivia revealed that her marriage to Ethan was over before season 5 of Welcome to Plathville stared airing. The pair wed in October 2018.

“I think when this season started airing honestly like Ethan and I had separated long before and we needed some private time to like figure things out on our end before we announced it publicly. We didn’t want his family to know at first,” she shared.

Olivia and Ethan announced their split in separate Instagram statements in October 2023.

She told followers, “Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

“Olivia and I have parted ways,” Ethan wrote in his post. “It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead.”

Neither Ethan nor Olivia has filed for divorce.