Welcome to Plathville’s Ethan, Olivia Relationship Timeline

Welcome to Plathville’s Ethan and Olivia Had an 8-Year Relationship Before Announcing Their Split

Welcome to Plathville stars Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath (née Meggs) got married when they were just 20 years old and while it was a match made in heaven at the time — their issues began shortly after their 2018 wedding.

Olivia famously butted heads with Ethan’s parents, Barry Plath and Kim Plath, as she didn’t subscribe to the Plaths ultra-conservative views which included no TV, no mobile phones or computers.

After the couple moved away from Ethan’s hometown of Cairo, Georgia, the communication issues between them were magnified — ultimately leading to their October 2023 split.

Keep scrolling to see Ethan and Olivia’s complete relationship timeline.