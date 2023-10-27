Welcome to Plathville’s Ethan, Olivia Relationship Timeline

October 2023
Ethan was seemingly spotted dancing with a mystery brunette at a local bar in Minnesota. In photos shared online by blogger Without a Crystal Ball via Instagram on October 2, the eldest Plath son reportedly was seen dancing hand in hand with a mystery woman.
The pair swayed closely on the dance floor, while a live band played in the background. Underneath the post, another social media user asked for more details and the original poster of the photos confirmed they had a close view of the interaction, writing, “It was Ethan. Dimples and all.”
Ethan and Olivia confirmed their split later that month in a statement on Instagram.
“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a lengthy message on October 27. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”
The photographer continued, “There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”
Ethan followed up with his own message, writing, “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.” He continued, “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”