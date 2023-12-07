Olivia Plath says fans haven’t seen the last of her on reality TV as she seemingly confirmed Welcome to Plathville would be returning for season 6.

The TLC personality, 25, took to her Instagram Stories to answer fan questions following her shocking split from Ethan Plath on the season 5 finale on Thursday, December 7.

“Will you still be on the show? I won’t watch anymore if you aren’t,” a user wrote in. Olivia seemingly confirmed the show was still filming by simply answering, “Yes.”

While the network has yet to formally announce season 6 of Welcome to Plathville, fans watched during the season 5 finale on December 5 as Ethan, 25, and Olivia made the heartbreaking decision to divorce.

“When we first got married, we were pretty much on the same page. Political beliefs, religious beliefs and now we’re on opposite ends of the book,” Ethan explained during the TLC series. In a private confessional, the reality star confessed that he felt he and Olivia had been “drifting apart on some fundamental stuff.”

Meanwhile, Olivia felt Ethan wanted to start a family, just not with her and her belief system. “I think in an ideal world you want a family with me,” she explained to him in another scene. “When it actually comes down to the reality of it, you’ve told me that if we had kids, you wouldn’t want me talking to them about things I believe in.”

Ethan and Olivia publicly announced their split on October 27, after months of split speculation first sparked by Olivia’s sister Sophia Meggs-Roberts.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a lengthy message. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Ethan, who normally is inactive on social media, followed up with his own statement that day, writing, “It just didn’t work out.”

“Lord knows we both gave it all we had,” the eldest Plath son wrote via Instagram. “It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.”

In her December Q&A, Olivia also touched on if the couple had to wait to announce their divorce because of the show.

“I mean yes, but it was mutually beneficial to have some extra time to figure everything out before saying anything publicly,” the wedding photographer replied. “And dealing with the onslaught of opinions and crap from family/the public. Divorce is hard. Public divorce … is hard.”

Olivia and Ethan tied the knot in October 2018. Almost immediately, the marriage was filled with obstacles as Olivia feuded with Ethan’s parents Kim Plath and Barry Plath over the family’s family’s conservative views, which included no TV, no mobile phones or computers and no sugar or soda.