Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Subtle Shade to Ethan

Olivia opened up to fans during an Instagram Story Q & A in December ​2023. One person asked about some of “must haves” for Olivia in any potential new relationships.

“Curiosity and compassion are two non-negotiables for me!” she explained. “Also, someone who knows that I’m going to change as I learn, grow and explore. Idk, that might be nice,” Olivia responded.

She then added what seemed like some subtle shade towards Ethan.

“Oh, and also wouldn’t mind splitting the cooking responsibilities,” the reality TV star said.

Fans thought the remark seemed like a dig at one of Ethan’s comments during a season 5 episode of Welcome to Plathville where he implied their marriage could’ve been saved if Olivia “was cooking meals three times a day.”