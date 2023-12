Olivia Announced the Divorce

Fans noticed cracks in Ethan and Olivia’s relationship soon after the two wed when Olivia clashed with Ethan’s family, especially his mom, Kim Plath. Both parties announced their divorce the same day on Instagram.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”