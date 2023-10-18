Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath continue to spark split rumors after a tense fight is teased on an upcoming episode of Welcome to Plathville.

In the mid-season teaser shared by the network on Wednesday, October 18, Ethan, 25, and Olivia, 25, argued over “what changed” in their relationship. “When me and Olivia moved up to Minnesota, we were in a very good place,” Ethan explained in a private confessional alongside his wife. “That has completely disappeared in a matter of months.”

The scene then cuts to Ethan and younger brother Micah Plath, where the model tells Ethan that he would “hate” his marriage to look like his sibling’s.

“My husband is at a bar, hanging out with someone who is telling him, ‘Look I don’t respect your marriage,’” Olivia told producers. “I don’t want that kinda relationship.”

Olivia gave more insight into their marital troubles in a conversation with a friend, explaining of her husband, “He wants kids but not with me. He doesn’t want a kid that thinks what I think.”

“I am not tolerant of some of the beliefs you have, and you are not tolerant of some of the beliefs I have,” Ethan told Olivia before stating he was “done” and storming out of the interview.

Rumors of Ethan and Olivia’s split first ignited in June when Olivia’s sister Sophia Meggs-Roberts commented on a YouTube video regarding the Plath family and their connection to the controversial Duggar family documentary, Shiny Happy People.

“I’m Olivia’s sister. Olivia and Ethan are in the middle of a divorce. And season 5 should be out very soon,” Sophia wrote in the since-deleted comment. She did not expand on her remark and the estimation of her sister’s marriage has since been taken down.

Olivia quickly responded to the rumors and her sister’s comment specifically, writing in an Instagram comment on June 22, “Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in. Subsequently, she actually isn’t a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn’t know about my personal life. There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”

TLC

During season 5 of the long-running series, TLC fans watched as the couple relocated from Tampa, Florida, to Minnesota after previously living with Ethan’s sister Moriah Plath and Olivia’s brother Nathan Meggs.

“I think the move to Minnesota will be a good thing for my marriage,” Ethan said during the September 26 episode. “Being back by ourselves as a couple is gonna be a good thing for us. The future looks bright.”

While the Welcome to Plathville couple has yet to confirm their relationship status, Ethan made headlines earlier this month after he was seemingly spotted with a mystery brunette at a local bar.

In photos shared online by blogger Without a Crystal Ball via Instagram, Ethan reportedly was seen dancing at a bar with a mystery woman. The pair swayed closely on the dance floor, while a live band played in the background. Underneath the post, another social media user asked for more details and the original poster of the photos confirmed they had a close view of the interaction, writing, “It was Ethan. Dimples and all.”

In another reply, the user added, “They were drinking water from what I could tell. They were dancing together. He did not look uncomfortable.”