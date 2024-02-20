Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath doesn’t want drama with her ex-boyfriend, Max Kallschmidt, after dropping bombshell lyrics to her latest song.

“I feel I should immediately clear this up before anyone assumes anything else,” Moriah, 21, began in a lengthy post on Instagram on Tuesday, February 20. “The music I’m currently writing is not in any way directed towards Max and please, I don’t want any unnecessary drama or negativity going his way.”

The TLC personality went on to say that she wished her ex, whom she dated from October 2020 to December 2021, “the very best in life” and was “grateful to say” that she had “healed” from that relationship.

“I’m currently healing from something totally different and I am not sure how much I’ll speak on it, but writing music is the most healing thing I’ve found,” she continued. “I certainly don’t blame anyone for speculating because there are some parts of my life I’ve never shared so I just wanted to clear this up. And make sure it doesn’t turn into something negative towards someone who doesn’t deserve that.”

The drama started one day prior when Moriah dropped the lyrics to her latest project alongside a carousel of photos of her dressed in black.

“I had my life planned out / but was never told anyone before / Was gonna marry you and leave my old life for yours,” she shared the lyrics via Instagram on Monday, February 19. “I kept it all inside / but I couldn’t take it anymore / Till I crashed at momma’s house / cried in her arms till 4. When I put it in words for the first time / It hit me / I must have been blind.”

Fans immediately speculated that Moriah’s latest work was inspired by her ex-boyfriend and were divided on whether the connection should be rekindled.

“Can you try working things out with him,” one fan wrote under the photo. In response, another viewer replied, “If she’s referring to who I suspect she is, he is married to someone else and has a kid now.”

“He cheated on her!! And lied about it to her and her entire family for months. Sit down and be quiet!!!” a third chimed in.

Moriah introduced her relationship with Max on season 2 of Welcome to Plathville after first going Instagram official in June 2020.

“My Peter Pan came for me,” a then-17-year-old Moriah captioned a romantic photo of the couple, adding a heart with an arrow emoji. “I thought I could keep you a secret a little longer, but I can’t … I love you, @maxkall2.0.” In his own post from May 2020, Max hinted their relationship has been going on for a while. “Found this koala bear in the jungle, and now she won’t let go. … Am I complaining? Of course not,” he joked.

However, there was soon trouble in paradise as Moriah later confirmed their split during season 4, which aired in May 2022. “So, a couple of weeks after I moved to Tampa, Max called me one night and just said he made a mistake,” Moriah said during the season 4 premiere. “I’m not going to go into details. Since then, I’ve been in a dark place.”

Max later confessed to Moriah’s brother, Micah Plath, that he cheated on his younger sister. “I have this good buddy of mine that’s a good bit older than you and I. We used to work together and we were kind of celebrating his retirement at his place and he invited his lady friend over that I knew he liked,” Max told Micah in a May 2022 episode. “And so, I was trying to be his wingman. And so, I took things a little too far. I was just flirting with her, and that led her to think that it was OK to try and kiss me, which she did.”