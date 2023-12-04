Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath revealed the reason behind her falling out with her former best friend Olivia Plath.

In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, December 5, episode shared by TLC’s Instagram account, Moriah, 21, spoke to her brother Ethan Plath about the end of her friendship with his then-wife, Olivia, 25.

Earlier in the season, Moriah accused Olivia of deleting her music off her computer and keeping the proceeds for herself.

“I didn’t know what happened. I didn’t know if she had stole it from me,” Moriah explained. “I had an account and my music was not in there.”

The “Circus” singer added that her original music was in the account and only Olivia had access to it. “When I went to log into my account, it wasn’t there,” she recalled. “I freaked out and I was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m gonna to get access to the music.’ I asked her. She left me on read. And that was when I was like, ‘This isn’t gonna be good.’”

Moriah insisted she only initially asked Olivia where her music was and didn’t accuse her of stealing it.

Ethan, 25, then asked Moriah to address when she and Olivia changed the password to the account together so they both had access. Moriah insisted that never happened and said she was never given a password to the account, though Ethan said he witnessed the conversation.

“I do not remember anything like that of Olivia giving me passwords to my account or anything,” Moriah said in a confessional. “If Olivia had given me the password, I would have it somewhere. I can pretty much promise you that never happened.”

Viewers learned about Moriah and Olivia’s feud during the season 5 premiere on September 5. At the time, Olivia and Ethan discovered that Moriah secretly moved out of their shared home while they were in Europe.

“I don’t know how this is gonna play out,” Moriah shared about the decision. “But I do know when it comes to Olivia, I don’t feel even guilty at all for just saying, ‘Hey look. You were my best friend for a while, I love you, I wish you the best, but I don’t wanna be a part of it anymore.’ It’s sad, it’s really really sad, especially because I know that by me ending my relationship with Olivia, I probably won’t have a relationship with Ethan for a while. But this is what I needed.”

TLC

Not only has Olivia’s relationship with Moriah drastically changed, but she and Ethan have also called it quits since the season was filmed. Following months of split speculation, Olivia confirmed they broke up after five years of marriage in October.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she began in a statement via Instagram on October 27. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. Seven years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Olivia continued, “There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”