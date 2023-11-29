Welcome to Plathville’s Moriah Plath announced the release of her new original song less than one week after she seemingly skipped her family’s Thanksgiving celebration.

“I cannot believe I’m here saying this right now, but my song ‘Circus’ comes out this Friday,” Moriah, 21, said in a Tuesday, November 28, Instagram Story. “I’m a little bit scared, a little bit nervous. Every time I’ve shared a song it’s been a little scary, but especially with this one, because every line in this song has a deep meaning behind it, and a story to go with it.”

The reality star continued that the song “sums up the last several years of [her] life,” adding, “It’s my story in a song, and I’m about to share that with the world. Yeah, a little bit scary, but very exciting. I have been waiting a long time for this and I can’t believe it’s here.”

“So yeah, ‘Circus’ comes out Friday,” she concluded the video, before sharing the cover art for her single.

In the photo, Moriah stands under a circus tent while wearing a white, cold-shoulder gown. She captioned the image, which was also posted to her Instagram Story, with the word “Friday.”

Though she didn’t specifically mention her inspiration behind the song, “Circus” comes amid growing problems between her famous family members.

The singer-songwriter, along with all of her sisters, were notably missing from the family’s Thanksgiving 2023 photos shared to Instagram, which featured her father, Barry Plath, and brothers Micah Plath, Ethan Plath and Isaac Plath.

The children’s mother, Kim Plath, was also nowhere to be seen in the holiday photos. The Plath matriarch recently debuted her first boyfriend since she and Barry announced their divorce on season 5 of Welcome to Plathville.

The news of her new man, Ken Palmer – who Kim met through her youngest son, Isaac – did not go over well with some of the Plath family members, particularly her ex, Barry.

“Kim’s making choices in her personal life that I don’t condone, specifically dating Ken, you know, don’t condone it, don’t agree with it, but yet it’s happening in front of me,” Barry said in a confessional on the November 17 episode of the TLC show.

Moriah also didn’t hold back when sharing her concerns about her mother’s new romance. “I do struggle with the fact that you’re, you know, dating, just because that’s unfamiliar to me, I guess,” she admitted on the show’s October 31 episode.

“I’m trying to convince myself that everything’s OK, you know, that I feel totally fine, it doesn’t matter,” Moriah continued. “But I’m like, you know, I don’t support that.”

Kim said that while dating again after her split from Barry may be “a little bit awkward,” it is a priority for her and Barry to remain cordial with each other for the sake of the kids.

“It’s important for Barry and I to set aside our differences so that the children can have two parents there that are civil to each other,” Kim said on the November 14 episode.